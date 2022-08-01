Justin Herbert Among Top 10 NFL Players in Merch Sales

It's no surprise that Justin Herbert is among the most popular players at Chargers Training Camp.
Fans flock to him whenever he signs autographs, and the cheers are often loudest when directed at the QB.
Herbert's pretty popular across the league, too.
According to numbers recently released by the NFL Players Association, Herbert is in the top 10 in preseason merchandise sold among officially-licensed products.
The 24-year-old ranked 10th overall among all NFL players, and was one of seven quarterbacks in the top 10.
Herbert is off to an impressive start in his NFL career, as he ranks first in passing yards (9,350) and touchdown passes (69) among quarterbacks who have attempted at least 600 passes over their first two seasons.
If the Bolts young star continues his stellar play, he might be higher on this list in the years to come.
