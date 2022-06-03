NFL Network Projects the Chargers to Have One of the Top Offenses in 2022

With offseason programs across the NFL well underway as we hit June, NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund recently ranked the top 11 offenses for the upcoming season. Frelund factored in projected points, touchdowns, players, position groups and more to figure out where teams rank amongst her top 11 offenses in the league.
The Chargers landed at the No. 2 spot on Frelund's projections, behind only the Buffalo Bills and edging out the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.
Frelund credited L.A.'s revamped offensive line, quarterback Justin Herbert's ability to deliver when facing pressure, and some of the team's newest additions for ranking the Bolts second amongst offenses in the league.
Excerpt from Frelund's Analysis:
"In the draft, Los Angeles immediately boosted the offensive line in Round 1 with plug-and-play starter Zion Johnson before nabbing another versatile piece in sixth-rounder Jamaree Salyer, who could see some early action. The Bolts also nabbed RB Isaiah Spiller in the fourth round. With increased O-line potential and added RB depth, Keenan Allen, Williams and Ekeler forecast to be in more favorable situations -- a scary thought for opponents, given how productive each already was."
Last season, the Chargers ended up with the fourth-ranked offense in the NFL as they racked up 6,634 yards in 2021, scoring 474 points.
On Wednesday, Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi talked about what the Bolts offense can do to get even better in 2022.
"Just being more consistent," Lombardi said. "Game in and game out, quarter in and quarter out. Our familiarity with the personnel, knowing exactly how we want to use them, we'll be further along, as a coaching staff. All of those things will play into it."
