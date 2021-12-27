From the Podium: Chargers Put Focus on Execution Heading Into Final Two Games

With the loss against the Houston Texans on Sunday, the Bolts fell to 8-7 on the year but still remain in the playoff hunt with two games left in the regular season.

A big point of emphasis after the game was execution, especially when it comes to scoring touchdowns. Head coach Brandon Staley explained that Sunday's loss showed the Bolts the "tough side of the NFL," though there's still a lot to play for in the 2021 season.

"This was a challenging week," Staley said. "I loved the way that our guys prepared this week. We didn't play well enough today but that doesn't change the way that I feel about them. This is the tough side of the NFL, it didn't go down today and that's what I told them…it's been a fight this entire season for us and it's going to continue to be that way."

Quarterback Justin Herbert, who passed 8,500 career passing yards on Sunday, talked about what he's going to take away from Sunday's game as the Bolts face two AFC West opponents in the final two games on the regular-season schedule.

"We're going to have to watch the film and look at it," Herbert said. "Obviously, a tough game we would've loved to have put up more points. I thought we moved the ball well, it's all about ending those drives with touchdowns and not field goals and being able to get the defense off the field and go score and put-up points."