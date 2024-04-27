How Junior Colson Fits Into the Chargers Defense

You just knew Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh was going to get himself a Michigan man.

Harbaugh, who just led the Wolverines to a national title, made sure that was the case when the Bolts took linebacker Junior Colson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft at No. 69 overall.

But this wasn't just a sentimental pick by Harbaugh and Chargers Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter, who also just came here from Ann Arbor.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic tabbed Colson as his No. 42 overall prospect and was his No. 1 linebacker.

Brugler offered the following assessment of Colson:

Overall, Colson checks a lot of boxes for the next level with his physicality downhill, athleticism in space and iron-man toughness that he brings to work every day. He projects as an NFL starting MIKE early in his career.

Colson did it all in the middle of Minter's defense and he'll be expected to grow into a similar role with the Chargers since he knows the exact system that Minter and his staff plan to run with the Bolts.

Plus, the Bolts have a need for a long-term linebacker and their 2023 starters are no longer on the roster.

The selection of Colson gives the Chargers more depth to a linebacker room that includes Denzel Perryman, Daiyan Henley, Nick Niemann and Troy Dye.

The 21-year-old Colson, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds, was a two-time All-Big Ten selection during his Michigan career.

Perhaps he'll contribute only on special teams early in his career, but don't be surprised if Colson finds a way onto the field on defense, too.