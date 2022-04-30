Three Takeaways: Coach Staley, Tom Telesco talk 'Unique' and 'Rare' Skill Set of JT Woods

Leading into the 2019 season at Baylor, Woods earned the nickname the heartbreak kid or HBK for short because of his ability to break the hearts of opposing quarterbacks. Woods was a turnover machine in 2021 recording six interceptions, tied for the most in college football and the most in the Big 12. Staley discussed the potential Woods has to create turnovers for the Bolts next year.

"We feel like that's why it's important to get secondary players who can get you the ball," Staley said. "Because we feel like people are going to be sped up and you want people back there who can catch a mistake and make plays back there. We really feel like he can do that. With his range, and then his size and his concept trigger, he can really get us the football. That's what he did for Baylor and that's what we are going to hope that he can do for us."

Telesco went into more detail on the traits that Woods has that allow him to be a ball hawk in the secondary.