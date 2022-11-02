Joey Bosa Back in the Building, Keenan Allen Updates Hamstring Injury

Allen updates hamstring status

While the Chargers got good news with Bosa's return, it was less encouraging with Keenan Allen.

The wide receiver played 23 snaps in Week 7 against Seattle as he was on a pitch count for that game.

Allen said Wednesday that while his hamstring felt great going into that game, he revealed that it worsened during a rehab session over the bye week.

"Just kind of hit it again ... just typical rehab, running," Allen said.

He later added: "I don't think it was a restrain or anything. Just some more scar tissue that's trying to break off. Whenever it's ready to heal, just got to let it do its own thing."

Is there a timetable for his return?

"Not at this point," Allen said. "Keep working through it and hope it starts getting better."

Through seven games, Allen has played 45 total snaps with six catches for 77 yards.

The 30-year-old said he's trying to stay mentally tough as he tries to heal physically.

"Got to take it day-by-day. When it's ready to come back, it'll be ready," Allen said. "I'll be ready. I'll stay ready. When I can play, I can play."

However, Allen noted that when he does return, he won't be on a pitch count like he was against the Seahawks.

"I definitely don't want to do the halfway thing again," Allen said. "Just want to come back 100%, not worried about it."

Staley said Wednesday that others will need to step up in the absence of Allen and Mike Williams, who is expected to miss a few weeks with an ankle injury.

"We'll be confident with whoever goes out there that is dressed up. We have full confidence in our group," Staley said. "We know all of the guys on our team. We're going to have to put a good gameplan [together] with the guys who are out there."

Allen said he's doing all he can to support the Bolts during a frustrating time.

"It's part of it. It's a tough game. It's a tough game," Allen said. "Just being around, helping the guys with whatever they need. Mentally, staying strong, going to the walk-throughs, showing up so they can ask questions."

In other injury news, wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham, Jr., are both out of concussion protocol and practiced Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Chris Rumph II has an MCL sprain but is trending in the right direction.

"His knee is progressing well, that has been a bright spot," Staley said. "I think that he is getting a lot closer to returning."

And kicker Dustin Hopkins, who has a hamstring injury, is also working his way back.