How Joey Bosa Led a Dominant Defensive Effort Monday Night

Gilman makes his mark

Alohi Gilman made sure to set the tone early in the game.

On the Jets opening offensive possession and facing a third-and-6, Gilman raced over the middle of the field to break up a potential first down pass, delivering a hit on Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard in the process.

The next play after Gilman's pass breakup? Derius Davis' punt return touchdown.

It was a sign of things to come.

"We always want to be the people that set the tone early, be aggressive early," Gilman said. "That's what we've been trying to do these past couple of games. It's been something that's been working for us. Having them play on our terms is kind of what we've been going for."

On the following Jets possession with their offense driving, it was Gilman who once again delivered the momentum shifting play.

With New York on the Chargers side of the field, he knocked the ball away from Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. James recovered it to give the ball back to the offense.

Gilman added a fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter for good measure, as he nearly took it back for his first NFL touchdown.

It was just another example of what the fourth-year safety brings to the Chargers defense — and why he is one of the Bolts many defensive playmakers that can shift a game at any moment.

"I think you see what Lo' brings to us," Staley said about Gilman. "He brings that play style, that swagger, he's a commander back there."

"He's made a lot of big plays for us since he's been here and I think you see that trust that he creates for everybody else on the defense," Staley later added. "You know, the safety position that's very important to the job description is how you make others play. You've got to be that quarterback back there that makes everybody play calm and he's just playing at a high level for us."

Gilman returned from injury last week after not playing since Week 3, something that was a tough pill to swallow for the safety.

But it was not all bad, as the safety was able to learn a lot from his time missed.

"I'm excited, super blessed," Gilman said. "Obviously being out wasn't fun, but I learned a lot. I was able to have a better understanding of what it takes to be out there and grateful for God giving me this opportunity."

All Gilman has done is make plays in the Bolts secondary, and with his return comes that steadiness that the unit has become accustomed to.

"He's consistent," James said. "When you're consistent and you work hard and you mix with all that God blessed him with, it's no better teammate I rather have out there than Lo.