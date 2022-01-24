Three Takeaways: Why Joey Bosa's 'Best Year' is on the Horizon

Since getting drafted in 2016, Joey Bosa has been a staple of the Bolts defense, recording double digit sacks in four of his six seasons in the NFL. Recently, the outside linebacker reflected on his Pro Bowl season and how to improve heading into the second year under head coach Brandon Staley.

Bosa also gave insight into what the 2022 season has in store as he gets ready to begin his offseason program.

"I'm going to definitely do my best to have a really good offseason this year," Bosa said. "In my mind, I think my best year is to come next year. I want to have a really good offseason. I think I learned a lot this year about my game. I'm happy with the production that I had, getting those forced fumbles is good. I'm happy that I'm moving in the right direction on that front."

A point of emphasis for Bosa this past year was on strip sacks, focusing on going for the ball when getting to the quarterback. No. 97 parlayed that work he put in during the offseason to lead the league in strip sacks with seven on the year. He also came in second in forced fumbles in the NFL and recorded 10.5 sacks on the season to bring his career total to 58.0.

Bosa talked about what the Bolts need to focus on next season in order to punch their ticket into the playoffs. For him, it's all about having experience together as a unit to find success down the road.