What Led J.K. Dobbins & Bradley Bozeman to Join the Bolts

Adding Alt to O-Line room

There was a lot of excitement in the air after the Chargers selected tackle Joe Alt, including from offensive line coach Mike Devlin who got a big addition to his room.

The 6-foot-8, 321-pound tackle was the consensus top offensive lineman in the draft and now joins a room that will be a driving force in the Bolts offense.

Devlin was amped to be able to add a lineman of his caliber to his room, as his athleticism stands out from the jump.

"Obviously, it's exciting to get a player with his athleticism, his size and, really, still young and maturing," Devlin said. "From that perspective, yeah, you love to have guys like that.

"It's a big-man's business, football," Devlin said. "And he's a big man that can move."

The Chargers offensive line coach said that Alt reminded him of none other than his father, John, who he is well familiar with and saw a lot of him during his time as a college football player at his alma mater.

"He reminds me of his dad," Devlin said. "I went to Iowa four years after he graduated. My [position] coach was [Iowa Head Coach Kirk] Ferentz.

"We watched a lot of his film. He was the original, 'O.G.,' if you will of Iowa linemen," Devlin said with a laugh. "He reminds me a lot of [his dad]."

With Rashawn Slater locked in at left tackle, Alt said in his introductory press conference last week that he isn't worried about a likely move to right tackle, as he cross-trained there in months leading up to the draft and played there early in his career at Notre Dame.

Devlin, a former interior lineman, gave some insight about moving to another side of the line and detailed some of the things it takes to really get comfortable with the new position.

"It's really just muscle memory of being able to flip over from one side to the other," Devlin said. "Some guys aren't willing to do that, some are.

"To me, with the great ones it's just a matter of feeling comfortable," Devlin added. "Get over it feeling comfortable. Get enough reps to feel comfortable in whatever they're doing or whatever they're asked to do."

The key to getting it down? Reps.

There's still steps to get through during the offseason, all of which provide continuous chances and key time to practice it.

"It just takes reps. It's just a matter of rep after rep," Devlin said. "This is the time to do it, right? We have Phase Two right now, then it will be OTAs [Organized Team Activities]. We're doing this to get them ready for OTAs. We do OTAs to get them ready for training camp.