 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What Led J.K. Dobbins & Bradley Bozeman to Join the Bolts

Apr 29, 2024 at 03:55 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

240429_FTPDobbinsBozeman

Chargers offensive line coach, running back J.K. Dobbins and center Bradley Bozeman took the podium Monday at Hoag Performance Center during Phase Two of the offseason program.

Below are three takeaways from their media availability Monday afternoon:

A familiar offense

The opportunity to join the Chargers was something that fired up both running back J.K. Dobbins and center Bradley Bozeman.

The pair of teammates — who are on the same team for the second time of their careers — took the podium Monday for the first time in the powder blue.

For Dobbins the new start with the Bolts is an exciting one, as he laid out what ultimately led to the decision to come out to the West Coast.

"I think that this is a great [coaching] staff," Dobbins said. "I think that the talent on this team is really good, too. I think that I can come in here and make a big difference.

"We can win a lot of football games," Dobbins added. "That was part of my decision."

Bozeman echoed his sentiments, adding that his familiarity with General Manager Joe Hortiz, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and a couple other members of the staff he knows well were also a driving force in joining the team.

"I knew what they were about. I knew what they wanted accomplished," Bozeman said. "I knew they wanted to play high-caliber, winning football here. That's exactly what I want to do.

"I want to win football games. I want to play to the best of my ability," Bozeman added. "I want to put some great things on tape. I'm just excited about the opportunity and excited about the vision of where this thing is going. I'm ready to really get into it."

That familiarity applies to both players, who were teammates in 2020 and 2021 under Baltimore's Roman-led offense.

And they were both just as excited to be able to reconnect with a play caller they know very well and had a lot of success during their time together with the Ravens.

"I'm excited. He does a lot of great things and he's a great person," Dobbins said. "We have a great relationship. It's going to be a fun year, we're going to have a lot of fun, we're going to do a lot of great things. So, I can't wait."

Bozeman added: "He's going to be balanced at the same time, but he isn't afraid to run the ball. It's not successful this time or it's not the next, but three or four times in a row, you know it's going to hit. I think that all leans into how we prepare. If we can instill that confidence in him to still continue to call plays in that way, I think that's the biggest thing."

Dobbins has had a lot of success running the football in this offense, spending the first three years of his career in the system.

The running back has averaged 5.8 yards per carry since 2020, the highest mark by any running back in the NFL (minimum of 200 rushing attempts) in that timespan and knows how prolific the offense can get with the run game going.

And that sounds good for Dobbins, who is amped to be in an offense that is willing to run the ball like that.

"It gives me a lot of excitement. It's fun to play in his offense," Dobbins said. "I think that he does have some good things in the passing game, too. Like you said, he sticks with the run, that's the identity.

"You want an offense that has an identity," Dobbins added. "You don't want to be looking everywhere else to find your identity, you want to have it. I think that his offense has that. The guys that he builds and puts in there, it complements that idea. I think that it's going to be great."

When the offense gets rolling in all phases, Bozeman says you'll be able to tell.

"It looks fun. You can see it. You can see the energy. You can see the excitement," Bozeman said. "You can see the emotion of the game because you're letting big guys be big guys and do what we do best. We're not backing up, we're going forward.

"Like I said, we're still going to pass the ball. We have one of the best quarterbacks in the league [QB Justin Herbert]," Bozeman added. "We're going to pass the ball, for sure, but to have the opportunity to be balanced from that aspect is awesome."

Adding Alt to O-Line room

There was a lot of excitement in the air after the Chargers selected tackle Joe Alt, including from offensive line coach Mike Devlin who got a big addition to his room.

The 6-foot-8, 321-pound tackle was the consensus top offensive lineman in the draft and now joins a room that will be a driving force in the Bolts offense.

Devlin was amped to be able to add a lineman of his caliber to his room, as his athleticism stands out from the jump.

"Obviously, it's exciting to get a player with his athleticism, his size and, really, still young and maturing," Devlin said. "From that perspective, yeah, you love to have guys like that.

"It's a big-man's business, football," Devlin said. "And he's a big man that can move."

The Chargers offensive line coach said that Alt reminded him of none other than his father, John, who he is well familiar with and saw a lot of him during his time as a college football player at his alma mater.

"He reminds me of his dad," Devlin said. "I went to Iowa four years after he graduated. My [position] coach was [Iowa Head Coach Kirk] Ferentz.

"We watched a lot of his film. He was the original, 'O.G.,' if you will of Iowa linemen," Devlin said with a laugh. "He reminds me a lot of [his dad]."

With Rashawn Slater locked in at left tackle, Alt said in his introductory press conference last week that he isn't worried about a likely move to right tackle, as he cross-trained there in months leading up to the draft and played there early in his career at Notre Dame.

Devlin, a former interior lineman, gave some insight about moving to another side of the line and detailed some of the things it takes to really get comfortable with the new position.

"It's really just muscle memory of being able to flip over from one side to the other," Devlin said. "Some guys aren't willing to do that, some are.

"To me, with the great ones it's just a matter of feeling comfortable," Devlin added. "Get over it feeling comfortable. Get enough reps to feel comfortable in whatever they're doing or whatever they're asked to do."

The key to getting it down? Reps.

There's still steps to get through during the offseason, all of which provide continuous chances and key time to practice it.

"It just takes reps. It's just a matter of rep after rep," Devlin said. "This is the time to do it, right? We have Phase Two right now, then it will be OTAs [Organized Team Activities]. We're doing this to get them ready for OTAs. We do OTAs to get them ready for training camp.

"When the live bullets of training camp start and the physicality of it, that's when it usually sinks in for everybody because then you have to put it all together," Devlin said. "Now it's real, the speed of it and everything else."

Reuniting in the backfield

The reunions for Dobbins also include in the running back room, where he's paired up in the backfield with another free agency signing in Gus Edwards.

"We have a great relationship," Dobbins said. "He's like my brother."

Dobbins and Edwards were together for the last four seasons and reconnected back in Southern California after some successful years in the Baltimore backfield.

As driving forces in the running back room behind the league's No. 1 rushing offense during the 2020 season, Dobbins and Edwards combined for 1,528 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns that year. They were also two of the top three rushing leaders on the team among running backs in 2022 as well.

Both offer something different to the run game but playing off of each other has allowed them to be successful.

"I think that [our skillsets] complement each other very well," Dobbins said. "He can do a lot of stuff, too. A lot of people think that he is just power, power, power, but I think that he has some other parts to his game, too, which will be great.

"I feel like I can do everything, and when one gets tired, we can roll it in and keep rolling, win some games," Dobbins added.

And when you mesh both skillsets together, Dobbins believes the partnership will look great for the Bolts running game in 2024.

"I think it'll look beautiful," Dobbins said. "A lot of people call this a passing league, but I think that you have to run the ball to win a Super Bowl. If you look at the teams that win a Super Bowl, they can run the ball, they can control the clock.

Dobbins added: "If we're both good, it'll look great, beautiful."

Related Content

news

Why Junior Colson Reunited With Jim Harbaugh on the Chargers

"I'm just happy to be back with him. I went to Michigan for a reason, he was that reason. He picked me again."
news

How Joe Alt Impressed the Bolts in the Pre-Draft Process

"I felt like I had a really great interview during the Combine. I had a good time with Coach [Jim] Harbaugh and the staff."
news

How Marcus Brady and Andy Bischoff Envision Chargers Offense in 2024

"As much success as we've all had in different places doing different things, none of that really matters. All that really matters is right now and creating that here."
news

Why Jim Harbaugh is Fired Up to Have Players Back in the Building

"It's the players though, they're the ones that bring the operation to life and really giving us a lift. Just feeling like there's a new lift and energy in the building."
news

What WR Prospect Malik Nabers Said at the Combine

"When I get the ball in my hands, I'm able to do tremendous things with it."
news

Why Brock Bowers is the Top Tight End in 2024 Draft Class

"I just want to go to a place I'm wanted and be used and hopefully have a good rookie season."
news

How GM Joe Hortiz Knew the Bolts Were The Perfect Fit

"You know they're committed to winning. It makes it easy to go from one great organization to another organization that you believe is going to be great."
news

Jim Harbaugh Delivers Strong 1st Message to Chargers Fans

"I report to the Spanos family and ownership. I also feel like I report to the fans. I report to the players. I'm accountable to all those in the organization."
news

How Joey Bosa Led a Dominant Defensive Effort Monday Night

"It's fun. Especially when you're up, it's fun knowing that they're going to throw the ball. You can get after them a little bit."
news

Bolts Defense Ready to Carry Good Vibes Over to Week 9

"You've got to have fun with it. We work too hard to not have fun. We want to win, but winning is fun. When you have fun on game day, it can give you momentum and a little bit of life."
news

Why Keenan Allen Has Thrived as He Approaches 10K Career Receiving Yards

"He really plays the receiver position as an art form, and I think when you play it like him, what makes Keenan special ages well. The older you get, his physical gifts aren't what makes him special, it's how he plays receiver."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft
video

Who's Next?: 2024 NFL Draft Hype Video

Watch never-before-seen pre-draft interviews with Justin Herbert, Derwin James Jr. and more while gearing up to find out who will be the next Chargers draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign J.K. Dobbins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back J.K. Dobbins.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ben Mason

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end/fullback Ben Mason.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kristian Fulton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kristian Fulton.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Pro Bowl Linebacker Denzel Perryman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Denzel Perryman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Bradley Bozeman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center Bradley Bozeman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Troy Dye

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Dye.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Poona Ford
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Hayden Hurst

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Hayden Hurst.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade Keenan Allen to Chicago Bears

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Will Dissly

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Gus Edwards

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of wide receiver Mike Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Offers to Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced the release of linebacker Eric Kendricks.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
Latest News
Advertising