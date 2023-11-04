5 Final Thoughts: Chargers Ready to Begin Playoff Push in Primetime

The Chargers take on the Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

Kickoff between the Bolts (3-4) and New York (4-3) is at 5:15 p.m. (PT).

Here are five final thoughts ahead of Week 9:

1. Seize the moment

This is a big one for the Bolts.

And not just because they're on primetime for the second week in a row, with this game coming on the East Coast for the world to see.

"Anytime you're playing a football game, especially in an environment like that, it brings excitement," said Derwin James, Jr. "You know the fans are going to be loud."

James later added: "I feel like each week in the NFL is a measuring stick, whether you're a coach, player or owner. Each week, you're going out to compete and show who you are. This week is another challenge, Monday night."

With the Chargers sitting at 3-4, they can continue their season-long trend of getting two of the same results in back-to-back games.

A pair of losses to open the season were followed by two wins and two losses, and the Chargers can get to 4-4 with a two-game win streak after Monday night.

But, even as we reach the midway point of the season, there are some early playoff implications at stake, too.

The Jets are 4-3, meaning a Chargers win moves both teams to 4-4, but the Bolts would have the head-to-head tiebreaker for Wild Card purposes.

Plus, the Chargers enter Week 9 with a 1-3 conference record, something they know must improve down the stretch if they want to get into the dance.

"What we're doing is what we need to do," Joey Bosa said of the team's recent mindset. "We had a little bit of a rough start but there are teams that had a great start and aren't rolling too well.

"It's that time of the year where you can really cement yourself as a playoff team and a good team in the league," Bosa added. "I think if our energy stays the same … guys have been really positive … just staying together and trusting each other and continuing to believe in the process."

Eric Kendricks added: "We know the first part of the season wasn't what we expected or wanted, but going forward it a one-game season at a time. Go out there Monday night in New York and let's go handle our business."

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley isn't worried about what's coming up down the road for the Bolts. Instead, he knows the importance of this one against New York.

"You can't be looking too far in the future with your team. There are a lot that can change week-to-week in the NFL, based on the matchup," Staley said. "The NFL, to me, is about the matchup in front of you. It's not about the matchups down the road because a lot of things happen in the NFL down the road, so that matchup may change.

"The way it looks now, it may not be the same way later. We're focused on the New York Jets. This is a really good football team. They've beaten a lot of quality teams," Staley added. "They have a winning record. We have a lot of respect for them, coaching and playing. That's where our focus is right now."