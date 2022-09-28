Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Jamal Williams Made Undeniable Impact on Path to Chargers Hall of Fame

Sep 28, 2022 at 09:16 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

JW

Jamal Williams is the newest member of the Chargers Hall of Fame.

Williams, a dominant defensive tackle who spent a dozen seasons with the Bolts, will be the 40th member in franchise history to earn that honor.

Williams will be honored next month during the weekend of Oct. 23 when the Chargers host the Seahawks.

A three-time Pro Bowler in his career, Williams also earned All-Pro accolades three different times with the Chargers.

He appeared in 148 games with the Bolts, including 122 starts, and registered 400-plus total tackles, 13.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception that was returned for a score.

A standout at Oklahoma State, Williams was a second-round selection by the Chargers in the 1998 NFL Supplemental Draft.

He made an immediate impact as a rookie, helping the Bolts have the league's No. 1 defense in terms of total yards allowed per game (263.0) and rushing yards allowed per game (71.3).

Williams also scored his lone career touchdown in 1998 when he intercepted Seattle's Jon Kitna and returned it 14 yards for a score. The touchdown made Williams the first rookie defensive lineman to have a pick 6 since Warren Sapp in 1995.

The mammoth defensive tackle — Williams stood at 6-foot-3 and was around 350 pounds — continued to lead the Chargers defense for years to come.

The Bolts ranked in the top 10 in run defense seven total times in Williams' career, including a pair of first-place seasons (1998 and 2005), plus two seasons at No. 3 (1999 and 2004) and another in the fourth spot (2000).

Williams was among the league's top defensive players in the early part of the 2000s, but had an incredible personal run from 2004 to 2007.

He earned Second-Team All-Pro Honors in 2004, and followed that up with First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in both 2005 and 2006. Williams then earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod in 2007.

And while his individual stats were never overly gaudy — his career high in sacks was 4.0 — Williams' presence up front allowed teammates such as Junior Seau, Rodney Harrison, Donnie Edwards, Shawne Merriman and others to thrive all over the field.

Williams was also a member of the Chargers 50th Anniversary Team that was announced in 2009.

