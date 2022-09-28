Jamal Williams Made Undeniable Impact on Path to Chargers Hall of Fame

The mammoth defensive tackle — Williams stood at 6-foot-3 and was around 350 pounds — continued to lead the Chargers defense for years to come.

The Bolts ranked in the top 10 in run defense seven total times in Williams' career, including a pair of first-place seasons (1998 and 2005), plus two seasons at No. 3 (1999 and 2004) and another in the fourth spot (2000).

Williams was among the league's top defensive players in the early part of the 2000s, but had an incredible personal run from 2004 to 2007.

He earned Second-Team All-Pro Honors in 2004, and followed that up with First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in both 2005 and 2006. Williams then earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod in 2007.

And while his individual stats were never overly gaudy — his career high in sacks was 4.0 — Williams' presence up front allowed teammates such as Junior Seau, Rodney Harrison, Donnie Edwards, Shawne Merriman and others to thrive all over the field.