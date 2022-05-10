Chargers Rookies Talk 'Getting the Call' and What They Bring to L.A.

As the NFL Draft gets into the rounds on Days 2 and 3, a lot of prospects are sitting, waiting patiently for one phone call that will change their lives. They don't know when the call will happen or where it's coming from, but all they know is they have to be ready.

The Chargers dialed up the phone seven times after selecting first round pick Zion Johnson to let each player know they were now a part of the organization. Chargers third-round pick JT Woods out of Baylor talked about the moment he 'got the call' on Day 2 of the draft and the emotions going through his mind in that moment.

"It was just an amazing moment for me," Woods said. "I was actually in the kitchen just kind of chilling, watching the draft, when I got the call, so I was already around a lot of my family. My best friend was sitting right next to me, so I showed him the phone. He just looked at me and said, 'We're going to California.' It was just an amazing moment."

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller talked about how grateful he was for the opportunity to join the Bolts just moments after he was selected in the fourth round.

"It's just a blessing," Spiller said. "I'm ready to work. Grateful for the opportunity that they gave me. The Chargers are a great team, they have a great organization over there, so I'm just ready to get down there and get ready to work."

UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia, who goes from playing at the Rose Bowl on Saturdays to SoFi Stadium on Sundays, explained how he felt good about the Bolts after his visit.