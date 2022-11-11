Isaiah Spiller Making Progress in 1st NFL Season

Hill: McCaffrey makes Niners 'even more explosive'

When the schedule was released back in May, the Chargers knew that traveling to face the 49ers would be a challenge.

What they didn't know at the time was that they would also have to prepare for one of the league's top running backs in Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to San Francisco before the trade deadline.

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill talked about McCaffrey and how his usage makes him dynamic.

"They're finding ways to get him the ball in all aspects," Hill said. "Obviously, looking back at what he's done — getting him out of the backfield, lining him up as a receiver, even throwing him the ball — they're utilizing his skillset. It's just making them even more explosive."

Hill knows that McCaffrey is capable of doing many things at a high-level while he is on the field, which is why he hopes to keep it as organized in preparation for him and the 49ers offense.

"I think the biggest thing that we've been talking about is trying to keep it simple on our end as much as possible," Hill said. "At least that allows the guys to play fast.

"With so much adjusting, in and out of different personnel, it's hard to keep track of those guys, but if we can play our scheme the way that we want, we feel good about the matchups we have on Sunday night," Hill added.

McCaffrey has only played in two games with the 49ers, which creates another layer in the defense's preparation.

Having not seen McCaffrey and 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel on the field aside from a number of snaps, Hill talked about how that preparation has been like if Samuel and other 49ers weapons return on Sunday.

"We're expecting all of those guys to be up, even [49ers fullback Kyle] Juszczyk," Hill said. "We're preparing for all of those guys to play. We're not anticipating that they won't be out there. It's a lot of skill everywhere.