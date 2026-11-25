There will be plenty of opportunities for the Bolt Fam to shop Chargers merch during the holiday week, with deals available both online and in person.

The Chargers Pro Shop will kick things off with a lineup of Holiday Weekend Deals running on the site from November 26–30.

Black Friday savings begin Thursday, with up to 60 percent off select items through Friday. On Saturday, November 28, fans can take advantage of the Saturday Scramble, featuring up to 50 percent off select items.

To close out the weekend, Cyber Weekend deals will run Sunday through Monday, with up to 60 percent off select items.

Shop these offers and more at shop.chargers.com.

Prefer to shop in person? Fans can also take advantage of holiday savings at the Chargers' retail locations.

The Chargers Team Store at Chargers Commons in El Segundo will host its own Black Friday sale. The store will be closed on Thanksgiving and open regular hours on November 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chargers Season Ticket Members will receive 30 percent off, while general fans can enjoy 15 percent off their purchases.

If you're heading to Sunday’s game against the Patriots, The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium will have a couple of special offerings.