Good Luck, Dodgers! ⚾️

Casey Hayward's message to the LA Dodgers ahead of postseason play.
Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com
Internet Reactions: All the Reactions from Day 3
Take a look at the reactions from across Twitter following the selections on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Internet Reactions: Bolts Make Pair of Picks in Round 3
Take a look at the reactions from across Twitter following the selections of Joshua Palmer and Tre' McKitty.
Internet Reactions: Jalen Ramsey Praises Asante Samuel Jr. Pick
Take a look at the reactions from across Twitter following the selection of Asante Samuel Jr.
Wildcats Turned Chargers React to Reunion with Rashawn Slater
Slater rejoins Justin Jackson and Joe Gaziano on the Bolts.
Internet Reactions: Bolts Select OT Rashawn Slater
Take a look at the reactions from across Twitter following the selection of Rashawn Slater.
Justin Herbert was No. 1 on Chargers' Draft Board in 2019
General manager Tom Telesco spoke with Chargers.com before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Brandon Staley on Justin Herbert: 'He's One of the Guys'
The Chargers head coach spoke with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
From Our Partners
Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event
Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event
In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video
The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
All In: Episode 2 | Forward
On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video
The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video
The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
All In: Episode 1 | Finish
On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
Coming Soon: All In Season 3
All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse
The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players
The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns
The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension
The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class
The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).
Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents
The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft
The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches
The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23
On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.