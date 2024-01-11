GM Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Brandon Brown

The Chargers on Thursday confirmed they have interviewed Brandon Brown for their general manager position.
Brown just completed his second season as the Giants assistant general manager. He has 10 seasons of NFL experience.
NFL/College Career
2022-23 New York Giants Assistant General Manager
2021 Philadelphia Eagles Director of Player Personnel
2019-20 Philadelphia Eagles Director of Pro Scouting
2017-18 Philadelphia Eagles Assistant Director of Pro Scouting
2016 Indianapolis Colts Advance Scout
2015 Indianapolis Colts Scouting Assistant
2014 Boston College Assistant Director of Player Personnel
2013 Boston College Recruiting Specialist
2012 New York Jets Intern
Education
Brown played defensive back at Fordham, where he earned a bachelor's degree. He also earned a juris doctorate from the Barry University Law School.
Hometown
Glen Cove, New York
