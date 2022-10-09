Gilman Makes Game-Changing Interception In First Start of the Season

Gilman comes up huge

Having only started four games so far in his NFL career entering today, Chargers safety Alohi Gilman got the start next to Derwin James, Jr. Starting in place of Nasir Adderley, the sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft made one of the most crucial plays in the Chargers 30-28 win over the Browns.

With 2:55 left in the 4th quarter and Cleveland knocking on the door of taking the lead, Gilman intercepted a Jacoby Brissett pass that gave the Bolts the ball back and most importantly, took away Browns points.

After the Chargers win, Gilman talked about what he saw on the interception and how he finished with the ball.

"It was one of those late downs, sprint out runs, [quarterback] got out of the pocket," Gilman said. "[I] kind of baited him into throwing it cause there in that field zone where quarterbacks like to stretch it out and dump it out or run the ball. Like [Patrick] Mahomes is one of the masters of those. He kind of just did that, baited him into doing it.

"He took a couple of steps forward and me and him are looking eye to eye and I fell back in the window, and he threw the ball [right to me]," Gilman added.

Gilman had impressed Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, leading to his first start of the year. Staley talked about the move to start Gilman and seeing him play alongside James.

"It's just to create competition within our football team," Staley said. "We feel like [Gilman] had earned an opportunity to start. We wanted to see that combination out there of him and Derwin playing together, with [S Nasir Adderley] playing a dime as the sixth DB.

"We felt like [Gilman] had earned an opportunity to show what he can do. Like I said, we're a work in progress and we're trying to find those right combinations on defense," Staley added.

James also talked about Gilman's interception and its impact, saving points — and ultimately the game.

"MVP, I mean it was an amazing play, big play," James said. "Taking points off the board, I mean we were only up two points, and they were already in field goal range, so to take points off the board that was so big."

Gilman, who finished with seven combined tackles to go along with the interception, credited the rest of the secondary who helped him out, adding that at the end of the day, it was the group effort that closed out the win.

"At the end of the day it's football," Gilman said. "I felt good, I felt confident going out there and playing ball and my brothers out there helping me out a bunch."