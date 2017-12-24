Gameday: Chargers vs. Jets

Follow along as the Chargers take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough
The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event
In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium
Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event
Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership
Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike
Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22
Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video
The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video
The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win
At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video
The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video
Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
All In: Episode 3 | DJ
The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video
The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video
The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin
Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.