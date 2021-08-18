What Are the Chargers Looking To Get Out of the Joint Practices With the 49ers?

"You get used to looking at the same defense and the same players, you learn tendencies and you learn how guys play against each other," Lombardi said. "So getting some fresh looks in here, some different looks, it's a different structure than what we're looking at every day, and seeing our guys go up against a different set of defenders in one-on-one drills, team drills, and 7-on-7, I think it gives you a good barometer of where you are. And it's gonna force us to look at a different structure and learn how to identify that and attack that. I think it's extremely valuable both in getting your team ready to play and also some evaluations of players."

Defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill echoed Lombardi's sentiments.

"I think when you get another team in it, it allows you not to be casual at any point because they have something to prove, we have something to prove, and we want to get better as a unit," Hill said. "We're going up against a good ball club, and I think it's gonna force our hand, it's gonna force their hand a little bit. Everybody's gonna wanna play at their highest level going up against another ball club."

Some coaches and players believe they can glean more from joint practices than preseason games, especially with veterans who won't see the field in the three-game exhibition slate.

Hill further explained the value these practices have.