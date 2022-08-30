From The Podium | Staley Outlines Chargers Approach for Week 0

Below are three takeaways from podium sessions before Tuesday's practice:

Staley describes goals, approach for Week 0

Tuesday marked a busy day for the Chargers, and the rest of the NFL, as teams faced a 1 p.m. (PT) deadline to finalize their initial 53-man rosters.

With the that initial roster set and three preseason games in the books, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley has now turned his focus to Week 0 in the NFL, or a 'bonus week,' as Staley called it during Tuesday's press conference. Staley gave insight into what he looks to accomplish this week and why his full focus is on the Bolts this week and making their final adjustments ahead of the opening week of the NFL season next week.

"Not much preparation for [the Raiders], more about us, more about getting into our rhythm, our work week rhythm," Staley said. "I think that's a big goal for us, to kind of establish that work rhythm within our football team.

"Get our guys back really focused on the fundamentals of what it's going to take; blocking and tackling and takeaways and all those things that are kind of the essence of football, and then making sure that we're still developing our schemes," Staley added. "I think this is another week where we can continue to experiment, push it a little bit schematically, see if this play could fit or if this defense could fit, this coverage, whatever the case may be. You still have some time here to push it schematically. I thought last week we had three quality practices, and I see it very much the same this week."

Staley explained how the Bolts can use the extra time during Week 0 to get themselves prepared for the long season ahead.

"I think that's helpful, just to get you another week before your first game," Staley said. "Then, that's what you spend your offseason doing, too, making sure that you're prepared.

"Then, there's the other element, too, that you can't get ready for something that you don't know about, like those two teams are going to be different come Week 1," Staley added. "What we were studying last year with them, it's not who they're going to be. There are so many changes that both teams are making."

Staley explained why it's crucial in the NFL to be mindful about the week ahead and not look too far ahead on the schedule.