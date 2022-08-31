From The Podium | Lombardi on Michel's 'Value' to RB Room

Hill talks approach to improving run defense

The Chargers roster was overturned in a big way this offseason, meaning there are plenty of new faces around the building.

Still, Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill believes there are ways to learn from last season in hopes to improve in 2022.

"We are different. There are 40-plus new players, plus you add a Sony Michel today," Hill said. "We're completely different, but there are always learning things that you can pick up from last season, and that's what we try to focus on.

"Probably more scheme than just the individual deal, so we're kind of focused on that. How can we get better for our scheme and our technique and fundamentals?" he added.

A topic of conversation heading into 2022 has been the run defense and how the new additions will help it improve after some struggles last year. Hill believes that he has seen some improvement, pointing out that he saw good things in their joint practices with the Cowboys.

Hill talked about how they've approached improvement in run defense through more team drills and highlighting the details.

"We try to further emphasize, whether that's walk-through, going through run fits and making sure that everybody knows their responsibility as a whole, so it gives our backend seven [players] knowing exactly where they need to fit in the run game as well," Hill said. "We tried to do a little bit more of that this offseason and in training camp to help us along this season."

The players up front take the criticism to heart, and Hill believes that is something that can propel them to improvement in that area of the game.