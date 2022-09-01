From The Podium | Michel on 1st Practice, Joining Chargers RB Room

Below are three takeaways from podium sessions before Thursday's practice:
Sony Michel has first practice with the Bolts
New running back Sony Michel wasted no time getting himself familiar with the Chargers.
Michel had his first practice with the Bolts Wednesday just hours after being signed, giving him a chance to work with his new teammates. In his first press conference as a member of the Chargers, Michel talked Thursday about his first practice and how it felt to be out there.
"Day 1 was great," Michel said. "Getting around the guys, trying to understand the culture, get implemented a little bit, getting to the playbook, get around the coaches, run around a little bit. A little bit of everything and I'm excited how day one went."
Michel said he is aware of the opportunity he has with this team and the running back room he's entering, and plans to use this as a chance to elevate his game another level.
"This is a huge opportunity for me, just to be apart of a great team, great organization and get a chance to be a part of something special," Michel said.
"All of the running backs on this roster are guys that can do special things with the ball in their hands, great people off the field. I'm just glad to join a great group," he later added. "I think when you hang around good people, great athletes, it helps you elevate yourself."
Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley is no stranger to Michel, as he recruited South Florida back when he worked in college. Staley said he was surprised that Michel became available, and talked about the new running back's first day and why the move was made.
"He fit right in [Wednesday]. Got in there and had a bunch of carries in the practice," Staley said. "That's how the NFL is, it never ceases to amaze me, and that's why I love the NFL. He fit right in with us yesterday."
"Just felt like it would be a move that would really help solidify our running back corps. I think that yesterday was a good practice for him to fit right in and for our guys to see that," he added.
Joseph-Day: Bolts taking it 'one day at a time'
This week (known as Week 0) serves as an opportunity for teams to transition into the regular season. After a long training camp and three preseason games, this week is a chance for everyone to recalibrate and get healthy since there will be no game at the end of the week.
Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day talked about how excited the defense is show what they are, while also showing patience for the process.
"We're super eager, but at the end of the day, I try to be real present," said Joseph-Day. "I try to take it one day at a time. I think everyone else is doing that as well, but we are super eager."
"Each day, you can tell the cohesion of the team is getting better and better on both sides," Joseph-Day added.
With 10 days until the season opener, this week has allowed Joseph-Day and the team to focus on themselves and what they can do to improve — not their Week 1 opponent.
"I feel like each day is a blessing and each day we can always find a way to get better, whether it's assignments, gap fits, communication," Joseph-Day said. "I just try not to look that far ahead."
Staley also echoed Joseph-Day, emphasizing how this week can give them some time to try other things before they get into game week.
"I think that it gives the guys a chance to breathe a little bit," Staley said. "You can't minimize what these guys just went through with training camp and three preseason games. There was some travel involved."
"I think it allows you to get healthy, I think it allows you to focus on fundamentals, and it allows you to, maybe, test some things schematically," Staley added.
Staley says no decision has been made on QB2
The backup quarterback competition throughout training camp and preseason will continue leading up to the first game.
After alternating reps up to this point, both Chase Daniel and Easton Stick are currently on the 53-man roster. But in terms of which quarterback will backup Justin Herbert (and possibly be the only other active QB on game day), Staley said that decision has not been made.
"We're going to get through the weekend, and then we'll go into game week next week and attack that question," Staley said. "I'm really proud of both guys.
"I felt like they had really quality camps. I'm glad that both of them were on our team, for sure," he added.
Both quarterbacks had their moments throughout camp and the offseason. With Staley being impressed by both, he did not leave out the opportunity that it could look similar to what it did last season.
"It could [fluctuate], for sure," said Staley. "That was kind of our approach last year, too. I think that's a fair assessment."
