From The Podium | Michel on 1st Practice, Joining Chargers RB Room

Below are three takeaways from podium sessions before Thursday's practice:

Sony Michel has first practice with the Bolts

New running back Sony Michel wasted no time getting himself familiar with the Chargers.

Michel had his first practice with the Bolts Wednesday just hours after being signed, giving him a chance to work with his new teammates. In his first press conference as a member of the Chargers, Michel talked Thursday about his first practice and how it felt to be out there.

"Day 1 was great," Michel said. "Getting around the guys, trying to understand the culture, get implemented a little bit, getting to the playbook, get around the coaches, run around a little bit. A little bit of everything and I'm excited how day one went."

Michel said he is aware of the opportunity he has with this team and the running back room he's entering, and plans to use this as a chance to elevate his game another level.

"This is a huge opportunity for me, just to be apart of a great team, great organization and get a chance to be a part of something special," Michel said.

"All of the running backs on this roster are guys that can do special things with the ball in their hands, great people off the field. I'm just glad to join a great group," he later added. "I think when you hang around good people, great athletes, it helps you elevate yourself."

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley is no stranger to Michel, as he recruited South Florida back when he worked in college. Staley said he was surprised that Michel became available, and talked about the new running back's first day and why the move was made.

"He fit right in [Wednesday]. Got in there and had a bunch of carries in the practice," Staley said. "That's how the NFL is, it never ceases to amaze me, and that's why I love the NFL. He fit right in with us yesterday."