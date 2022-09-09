From The Podium | Herbert Ready to 'Be Back At It' in Season Opener

Herbert talks Week 1 and flipping the switch

The Chargers are putting the finishing touches on preparations ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the Raiders.

Quarterback Justin Herbert did not play in the preseason, but will soon take the field as he begins his third year in the NFL.

"It's exciting," Herbert said about Week 1. "We've spent a lot of time this offseason getting prepared for this week and we're going to do everything we can to work on a good protection plan, timing with the receivers. It's exciting to finally be back at it."

The first two games on the schedule for the Bolts will be matchups against the AFC West (Raiders and Chiefs), something Herbert adds is important due to how competitive many expect the division to be.

"I think the division games are always super important, especially with the division that we're in," said Herbert. "We think really highly of the opponents in our division, and they mean a lot to us.

"And so, week-in, week-out, we're going to have to do our best, put our best effort out there, but it's a great challenge and an exciting opportunity," Herbert added.

The Bolts will be challenged from the jump and having not seen any game action in about eight months, Herbert has done his best to get ready to flip the switch once game time comes.

"I do my best to take practice reps, and when we're in the film room, to take all of those reps like it's a game," said Herbert. "There are definitely times to turn that off when you're home or when you're eating lunch but being in that mode and being prepared heading into Sunday is what gives us our best advantage."