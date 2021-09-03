Joe Lombardi Talks Bond Between Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen

Within that "first group" lies one of the most sensational QB/receiver duos in the NFL. In just one season, Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen have paired together with ease and Lombardi explained just how much of a pro Allen is.

"I think Keenan would have a good relationship with any quarterback," Lombardi said. "He's such an easy receiver to throw to."

Luckily for Bolts fans and Herbert, Allen is on their team's roster. However, Lombardi says there is one tricky thing about No. 13.

"The hardest thing about throwing to Keenan is he gets in certain positions based on the leverage the defense is playing or the coverage where normally a mortal receiver you'd say, 'I'm not throwing to him I'm gonna get through my progression.' But he ends up getting open so often…it's a good problem to have. You know those guys really have a great connection, and I'm excited to see it once the season starts."

Most of us have heard the phrase love at first sight, but Lombardi put a football spin to the phrase in order to describe the connection between Herbert and Allen: Love at first throw.

"Some guys the first time you throw to them you get it…bet you ask any quarterback in the NFL the first time they threw a route to Keenan [Allen] they'd be like, 'Oh yeah, he's my guy.'"

That type of trust and connection is the perfect formula for a sophomore quarterback looking to improve on his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. Allen's elite skills provide a certain level of calmness when the going gets tough.