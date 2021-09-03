Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Joe Lombardi Talks Bond Between Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen

Sep 02, 2021 at 05:36 PM
Cory Kennedy
090221_FTP_CMS

With the preseason in the rear-view mirror, the Bolts' preparations for Week 1 against Washington are well under way. Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi spoke to the media today to give an update on how his offense is shaping up.

"Yeah, I mean real happy with the first group," Lombardi said. "You know there's obviously some things that need to get better with the second and third groups. But, I think the guys are picking it up and really learning how to execute it the way we want to. So yeah, I'm pleased."

The Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen Connection

Within that "first group" lies one of the most sensational QB/receiver duos in the NFL. In just one season, Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen have paired together with ease and Lombardi explained just how much of a pro Allen is.

"I think Keenan would have a good relationship with any quarterback," Lombardi said. "He's such an easy receiver to throw to."

Luckily for Bolts fans and Herbert, Allen is on their team's roster. However, Lombardi says there is one tricky thing about No. 13.

"The hardest thing about throwing to Keenan is he gets in certain positions based on the leverage the defense is playing or the coverage where normally a mortal receiver you'd say, 'I'm not throwing to him I'm gonna get through my progression.' But he ends up getting open so often…it's a good problem to have. You know those guys really have a great connection, and I'm excited to see it once the season starts."

Most of us have heard the phrase love at first sight, but Lombardi put a football spin to the phrase in order to describe the connection between Herbert and Allen: Love at first throw.

"Some guys the first time you throw to them you get it…bet you ask any quarterback in the NFL the first time they threw a route to Keenan [Allen] they'd be like, 'Oh yeah, he's my guy.'"

That type of trust and connection is the perfect formula for a sophomore quarterback looking to improve on his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. Allen's elite skills provide a certain level of calmness when the going gets tough.

"He's a guy that you trust so much and so when in doubt you find him and throw him the football because you know exactly what he's gonna do the way he talks to the quarterback with body language. You know he's easy to anticipate where he's gonna be and it makes it easy to throw to."

Offensive Line Rotations

With Bryan Bulaga going into his 12th season, the right tackle has seen and played a lot of football in his day. This means he might get reps off during practice throughout the season, according to Lombardi.

"I think no different than a lot of veterans, they've got a lot of wear on their tires and so you are trying to save their workload for when they need it. Those guys end up having a lot of muscle memory for when it's important to practice but maybe they can get away with a few less reps than some of the new guys."

Lombardi detailed their options at swing tackle depth.

"[T] Storm [Norton] and [T] Trey [Pipkins III], those guys will battle it out. Trey's got reps as well. I think it's 100 percent to be determined, but both those guys can step in."

Depth in the Wide Receiver Room

Lombardi talked about the number of weapons on offense, one of those players being six-foot-eight tight end, Donald Parham. Lombardi says he isn't just a "tall receiver," he's progressing into something more heading into Week 1.

"I was very optimistic about him as a receiver based on the little bit I saw on film and I think he's stepped up and shown that he can do that more consistently. I've been impressed with his willingness and aggressiveness blocking which is important for a tight end, so I've been pleased with that aspect of his game."

With a surplus of weapons on offense, especially in the wide receiver room there's only so many targets a quarterback can have. Lombardi explained the thought process behind keeping Jalen Guyton on the roster over Tyron Johnson.

"There was just a little more flexibility with Jalen [Guyton] he can play a few more positions than T-Billy. It was a tough decision cause we felt highly about both guys but just kind of the consistency with Jalen and his flexibility."

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

The "Why" Behind Brandon Staley's Coaching Philosophy

"He wants us to be students of the game rather than just football players."
news

Three Takeaways: Brandon Staley Talks 'Tough Conversations' in Getting To Initial 53

"The guys that we had to have some tough conversations with, just thanking them and being appreciative for them."
news

Top Chargers Performances From the 2021 Preseason 

Rookie linebacker Nick Niemann entered Sunday with the NFL lead in preseason total tackles (28).
news

Final 2021 Preseason Game Looms Large for Bolts

Saturday's game against the Seattle Seahawks will be the final opportunity for many Chargers players to prove their spot on the impending 53-man roster.
news

Training Camp Takeaways: Chase Daniel Talks Justin Herbert, QB Competition and Chargers Weapons 

"New Orleans had some pretty good offenses and I would say our receivers here are the best I've been a part of."
news

What's the Chargers' Defense's Potential, According to Kenneth Murray Jr.?

"Trying to be the best in the league and wanting to be the best in the league, it starts with that mindset. It starts with us setting that standard for ourselves and then going out and executing that."
news

Five Chargers Players Who Stood Out Against the 49ers

Outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell had a sack, two tackles and three quarterback hits in limited snaps.
news

Training Camp Takeaways: Derwin James Puts Exclamation Point on Joint Practices With 49ers

The All-Pro safety finished Friday with a pick-six against San Francisco's first-team offense.
news

Top Takeaways From the First Joint Practice With the 49ers

"I feel like we came out here and competed.  There was a lot of energy on both sides, but I feel like we got better today."
news

What Are the Chargers Looking To Get Out of the Joint Practices With the 49ers?

"We're going up against a good ball club, and I think it's gonna force our hand, it's gonna force their hand a little bit. Everybody's gonna wanna play at their highest level going up against another ball club."
news

Training Camp Takeaways: Brandon Staley Pleased With Chargers Rookies

"I thought that they played well the other night. I really like where that class is."

From Our Partners

news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and tackle Kyle Spalding. 
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Niners at SoFi

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 match-up with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Matt Seybert.
news

Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

The rookie RB talks suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, his mom's impact, and more.
video

Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kenneth Murray in Madden 22

Derwin James and Kenneth Murray face off in the brand new Madden 22 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

10 Insights: Easton Stick to Start Sunday vs. 49ers

Here's what you need to know ahead of 49ers at Chargers from SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy.
video

Chargers Weekly: Mark Sanchez, Jim Trotter From Joint Practice With 49ers

Chris Hayre is joined by Fox Sports' Mark Sanchez (:10) to discuss Justin Herbert's development, Derwin James' return and practice observations. Later, NFL Media's Jim Trotter (10:43) discusses the importance of joint practices in today's NFL and expectations for the 2021 Chargers.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 15

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifteenth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Chargers signed OLB Davin Bellamy and released QB KJ Costello and TE Matt Seybert.
news

Training Camp Takeaways: Brandon Staley Pleased With Chargers Rookies

"I thought that they played well the other night. I really like where that class is."
news

Chargers Sign Matt Overton

The Los Angeles Chargers signed long snapper Matt Overton.
news

Chargers Release Three Players 

The Los Angeles Chargers released WR Michael Bandy, P Lachlan Edwards and K Alex Kessman.
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Take Down Rams

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 13-6, win over the Rams at SoFi Stadium.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Preseason Victory Over the Rams

Hear what the Bolts had to say after the 13-6 victory over the Rams.
news

10 Insights: What You Need to Know Ahead of Chargers vs. Rams

Asante Samuel Jr. is one of several rookies making their NFL debut on Saturday night.
video

Jerry O'Connell Joins Chargers Weekly

Chris Hayre is joined by NFL Media national insider Ian Rapoport (0:11), actor and Chargers fan Jerry O'Connell (9:01), NFL insider Adam Caplan (28:53), and ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler (41:46) from Chargers training camp.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 12

Take a look at some of the best photos from the twelfth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts' first preseason game of 2021 kicks off Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:00pm PT.
video

Chargers Fans Happy to Be Back at SoFi for Fan Fest Practice

The Bolt Fam took over SoFi Stadium on Sunday to watch the Chargers hold one of their Training Camp practices in front of fans as the team gears up for their first preseason game against the Rams on Saturday.
news

The "Game Within the Game" for the Chargers Rookies

"Going against guys like Joey [Bosa], Uchenna [Nwosu]. All of those guys. It's definitely been an opportunity to learn really quickly. Just about the different moves, the different techniques at this level. That's been really good."
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Chris Okoye and KJ Sails

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Chris Okoye and cornerback KJ Sails.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 8

Take a look at some of the best photos from the eighth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
Latest News
Advertising