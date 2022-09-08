From The Podium | Chargers Embracing Elements of Week 1 Unknowns

Chargers talk 'unknowns' heading into season opener

Less than 72 hours remain before the Bolts open up their regular season against the Raiders. With a new-look staff, it remains to be seen what the Chargers see from Las Vegas on both offense and defense.

Besides having a new head coach in Josh McDaniels, the Raiders also feature new coordinators, including defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi talked about the unknowns of what Graham and the Raiders defense will unveil heading into Week 1.

"It adds a little bit of stress, but any first game is a little bit like that," Lombardi said. "We want to go out, play sound, be ready to make any adjustments that need to be made as you're looking at what they're doing.

"I think you have an idea of what their structure is, their front structure. Any good coach is going to adjust to the players they have. I know Patrick Graham is a good coach," Lombardi added.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Chargers will now have to face a new offensive attack with McDaniels and wide receiver in Davante Adams.

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill talked about what they can do to prepare for it, as well as what they can do during the game.

"Our approach is that you try to visualize it, you try to cover all of those bases of where guys could potentially line up," Hill said. "At the end of the day, we have to be able to go out and play our scheme and be able to make adjustments on the fly.

"We have to make sure we do a good job of trying to move the down around, and once the game is taking place, we have to be able to make early adjustments," Hill later added.

Come game time there will be a lot of moving parts and adjustments that will have to be made. Tight end Gerald Everett said it would be a constant thing throughout the game, but nonetheless remains excited to see the team trot out on the field.

"It's drive-by-drive rather than quarter-by-quarter," Everett said. "Getting some of that rust off, getting some drives going and getting into that rhythm of the type of offense we'll have.