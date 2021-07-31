Back Together with the Bolts

Odds & Ends

Defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill on what stands out about Derwin James: "Explosion. Just his explosion, his power, getting to the ball. He's quarterbacking. He's signaling everything in. A lot of the time, his back is turned to us, so he's going through all of the paces and getting all of the calls into the guys, but when he lines up and plays, I'm seeing him go from sideline to sideline. We talk about 'I see yous' as point productions that we want to talk about. Every time I look up the 'I see yous' on the sheet, Derwin probably has seven or eight throughout the practice."

Kenneth Murray on this Monday's first padded practice: "Well, that's real football. Point. Blank. Period. I mean, I've been waiting for this. For me, to be honest, it's kind of hard for me to practice without pads on because I'm such a physical and aggressive guy. I always want to put my hands on somebody. I always want to hit somebody, so it's kind of hard doing it without pads. Now, I can kind of just cut it loose. That's what I'm going to do on Monday, is just cut it loose."