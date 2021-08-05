Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Esports Entertainment Group to Become LA Chargers' Official Esports Tournament Platform Provider in a Multi-Year Deal

Aug 05, 2021 at 08:57 AM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications
210804-OTW-CP

Newark, New Jersey and Los Angeles, California – August 5, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the "Company") has signed a partnership agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers ("Chargers") to be the NFL franchise's official esports tournament platform provider. As part of the new multi-year agreement, the Company will operate co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Chargers utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform. Additionally, the Chargers have taken an equity stake in Esports Entertainment Group.

"We continue to gain strong traction among top-tier professional sports franchises with our industry-leading tournament platform," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "We are delighted to expand our reach in the NFL through our partnership with the Chargers. Our robust tournament platform will help the Chargers strengthen connections with their fans, while providing new avenues for engagement."

As a proud partner of the Chargers, the Company will leverage player imagery within the Chargers' local market and will also work with the Chargers to promote the tournaments in extensive ongoing digital marketing efforts spanning social, email, mobile, and online channels.

"The popularity of esports amongst our fans provides a great opportunity for our team to create deeper connections and meaningful engagements," said Chargers Chief Revenue Officer Jim Rushton. "We think the Chargers Gaming Tournaments will be very popular with our fans and a fun way to compete in an entertaining and social environment with gamers throughout our fan base."  

"Working with the Chargers and other top teams in the NFL, NHL, NBA, and more provide a strong validation of the quality of our robust platform and its ability to meet the demanding needs of large-scale, high-profile deployments," said Magnus Leppäniemi, President of Esports at Esports Entertainment Group.

The Company enables live and online events and tournaments where gamers can compete and enjoy a wide range of content relating to esports and video games on a proprietary technology platform. Services include full turnkey esports events, live broadcast production, game launches, and online branded tournaments.

Visit the Chargers Gaming Studio today!

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

About Los Angeles Chargers

Now in their 63rd season, the Chargers continue to stretch the imagination and put on the most exciting show in football. Behind the dramatic games, unforgettable highlights, beloved players, groundbreaking performances, idyllic Southern California setting and best uniforms in the NFL lies an uncompromising drive for success – one rooted in toughness, resilience and good old-fashioned hard work. A charter member of the American Football League, the franchise was established in Los Angeles in 1960 and called the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum home during its first year of existence. From 1961 to 2016, the team played in San Diego and advanced to five of the first six AFL Championship games ever played. The Chargers claimed the 1963 AFL title and later joined the National Football League when the two leagues merged in 1970. Since the merger, the Chargers have gone on to appear in Super Bowl XXIX and have captured an additional 10 division titles. The Chargers were purchased by construction leader, philanthropist and real estate developer Alex G. Spanos in 1984 and have been under the guidance of Spanos' eldest son Dean, the team's current Chairman of the Board, since 1994. Dean Spanos' sons – A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations, and John Spanos, President of Football Operations – oversee the day-to-day operations of the franchise. The Chargers returned to Los Angeles in 2017, began playing games in their new multi-billion-dollar SoFi Stadium home in 2020 and continue to redefine what an NFL franchise looks like in the 21st century. For more information, call 1-877-CHARGERS or visit chargers.com.

JOIN OUR CHARGERS GAMING MAILING LIST

Register for upcoming Chargers Gaming Tournaments by filling out your information below!

Related Content

news

Giorgio Armani to Become the Official Luxury Style Partner of the Chargers' Exclusive Premium Membership Program, Chargers LUX 

Giorgio Armani and the Chargers will work together to redefine luxury in sports hospitality by co-creating events, content and programming addressed to Chargers LUX premium members and VIP clientele.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Quarterback KJ Costello

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback KJ Costello.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce 2021 Training Camp Schedule

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced 17 practice dates, including an open practice and FanFest at SoFi Stadium, that will be open to the public as part of the team's 2021 training camp schedule.
news

Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee Unveils 56 "Unsung Heroes" in Lead Up To Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI "Champions Live Here" Program to Showcase Local Nonprofits Focused on Uplifting Communities Across the Region.
news

Chargers and Southern California McDonald's Launch "Chargers Gaming Studio"

The Chargers Gaming Studio powered by Southern California McDonald's will be your virtual gateway to watch Chargers players and personalities square off in some of your all-time favorite games.
news

Chargers Finalize 2021 Preseason Schedule

The dates and times of preseason matchups for the Los Angeles Chargers have been finalized.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Los Angeles Chargers To Host Live Draft 'Pregame' Show 

The 'Bolts Draft Experience powered by Southern California Toyota Dealers' will feature live appearances by Pro Football Hall of Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson, DE Joey Bosa, S Derwin James and QB Justin Herbert as a lead-in to the April 29 broadcast of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Ball Corporation to Become Proud Sustainability Partner of Los Angeles Chargers

The partnership will focus on advancing sustainability through community engagement, increased use of aluminum beverage packaging, and activations to improve recycling processes and education.
news

Chargers 2021 Schedule to be Released on May 12

Our 2021 schedule features home games against the Cowboys, Steelers, Browns, Patriots, Giants, Vikings and our AFC West rivals.
news

Sofi Stadium Teams With Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo For Its Culinary Program

SoFi Stadium to Begin Weekly Content Series Introducing Menu Staples, starting April 22.

From Our Partners

news

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 5

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Quarterback KJ Costello

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback KJ Costello.
news

What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 2

Take a look at some of the best photos from the second day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Kenneth Murray vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against linebacker Kenneth Murray to answer each other's burning questions. Find out why Kenneth's taking Justin Herbert with him on a Vegas trip, why Shawne thinks LT is the GOAT, and how Kenneth spent his first $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Drue Tranquill vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. Find out just why Shawne Merriman's favorite QB to sack is Tom Brady, Drue Tranquill's favorite uniform combos, and what it will take for the Chargers to win the Super Bowl. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Derwin James vs. Shawne Merriman

Did Shawne Merriman really spend $32,000 on his rookie dinner? Who on the team is mostly like to party too hard after winning a Super Bowl? Find out on this episode of Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light.
video

Introducing Between 2 Kegs

On Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light, host Shawne Merriman will face off against a new challenger each week in a game of increasingly personal questions. The first episode featuring Derwin James premieres July 15.
video

Welcome to the Chargers Gaming Studio 🎮

Take a look inside the Chargers Gaming Studio powered by Southern California McDonald's!
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Austin Proehl Off Waivers

On Tuesday, the Bolts claimed wide receiver Austin Proehl off waivers.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Ten Undrafted Free Agents After the 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with ten undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft DB Mark Webb With 241st Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia DB Mark Webb with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft RB Larry Rountree III With 198th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Missouri running back Larry Rountree III with the 198th overall pick in the sixth round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft LB Nick Niemann With 185th Pick

Niemann was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
news

Chargers Draft G Brenden Jaimes With 159th Pick

Jaimes set a Nebraska record with 40 consecutive starts by an offensive lineman.
news

Chargers Draft DE Chris Rumph II With 118th Pick

Rumph was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2020.
news

Chargers Draft Georgia TE Tre' McKitty With 97th Pick

McKitty joins a tight ends room that includes Jared Cook and Donald Parham.
news

Chargers Draft WR Joshua Palmer with 77th Pick

During his career with Tennessee he started 36-of-47 games catching 99 passes for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

Chargers Draft CB Asante Samuel Jr. With 47th Pick

Samuel Jr. is the first cornerback selected by the Chargers in an NFL Draft since Craig Mager in 2015.
news

Chargers Draft OT Rashawn Slater with 13th Pick

Northwestern's Slater is the first offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the first round since 2013.
video

Bolt Up: 2021 NFL Draft Hype Video

Draft Night is just a day away! Who will be next to join the Bolts?
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Ryan Smith

A five-year NFL veteran, Smith has been a special teams staple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while also contributing defensively over his professional career. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Quarterback Chase Daniel

Daniel has played in 69 games with five starts over 11 NFL seasons, throwing for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Outside Linebacker Kyler Fackrell

Fackrell, who originally came into the NFL as a third-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, has appeared in 73 total games with 18 starts. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Guard Oday Aboushi 

Aboushi has appeared in 65 career regular-season games, including 42 starts, since being a fifth-round selection by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft.
news

Welcome Back, Brandon Facyson and Michael Badgley!

Chargers re-sign cornerback Brandon Facyson and kicker Michael Badgley.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Two-Time Pro Bowl Tight End Jared Cook

Since being selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft by Tennessee, Cook has hauled in 505 passes for 6,673 yards and 41 touchdowns in 12 NFL seasons. 
news

Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler Agree to Terms with Bolts

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms on multi-year contracts with center Corey Linsley and guard Matt Feiler.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Cornerback Michael Davis 

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with cornerback Michael Davis.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Casey Hayward Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.
Latest News
Advertising