Esports Entertainment Group to Become LA Chargers' Official Esports Tournament Platform Provider in a Multi-Year Deal

Newark, New Jersey and Los Angeles, California – August 5, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the "Company") has signed a partnership agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers ("Chargers") to be the NFL franchise's official esports tournament platform provider. As part of the new multi-year agreement, the Company will operate co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Chargers utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform. Additionally, the Chargers have taken an equity stake in Esports Entertainment Group.

"We continue to gain strong traction among top-tier professional sports franchises with our industry-leading tournament platform," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "We are delighted to expand our reach in the NFL through our partnership with the Chargers. Our robust tournament platform will help the Chargers strengthen connections with their fans, while providing new avenues for engagement."

As a proud partner of the Chargers, the Company will leverage player imagery within the Chargers' local market and will also work with the Chargers to promote the tournaments in extensive ongoing digital marketing efforts spanning social, email, mobile, and online channels.

"The popularity of esports amongst our fans provides a great opportunity for our team to create deeper connections and meaningful engagements," said Chargers Chief Revenue Officer Jim Rushton. "We think the Chargers Gaming Tournaments will be very popular with our fans and a fun way to compete in an entertaining and social environment with gamers throughout our fan base."

"Working with the Chargers and other top teams in the NFL, NHL, NBA, and more provide a strong validation of the quality of our robust platform and its ability to meet the demanding needs of large-scale, high-profile deployments," said Magnus Leppäniemi, President of Esports at Esports Entertainment Group.

The Company enables live and online events and tournaments where gamers can compete and enjoy a wide range of content relating to esports and video games on a proprietary technology platform. Services include full turnkey esports events, live broadcast production, game launches, and online branded tournaments.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

About Los Angeles Chargers