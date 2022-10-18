Tranquill Ignites Bolts Defense With 4th-Quarter Sack

Offense hangs tough to secure overtime win

To pull off the 19-16 overtime win, the Bolts relied on injured kicker Dustin Hopkins to make four field goals and an extra point to score 13 of the teams 19 points.

After the game, quarterback Justin Herbert, who finished the night with 238 yards gave credit to the Broncos defense and talked about penalties that the offensive unit can clean up.

"That's an incredible defense that we were going up against," Herbert said. "We kind of shot ourselves in the foot, a couple of penalties here and there, second-and-long, third-and-long. It's tough like that."

"You put the defense back out there and you know that they're going to come up with some big stops," Herbert added. "Those guys played great all day. To have a guy like that and when special teams come alive, too, it's great for us."

Despite being held to limited yards, Williams found a way to secure a clutch catch in overtime to set up the game winning field goal. Williams talked about what he was thinking when he hauled in the nine-yard catch on 3rd-and-12.

"I was just hoping that it was enough for Dustin to put [the field goal] through and obviously it was, so we got the W," Williams said.

Despite going down 10-0 in the first quarter, Williams explained what the offense had to do in order to keep their cool and walk away with the win.

"Just keep going, that's the main thing and it's not over yet," Williams said. "Obviously, last week we were down 14 and we were able to capitalize and win on that game. We've been in that position before so we knew what we had to do."

Another bright spot on offense was tight end Donald Parham, Jr., who hauled in his first reception since December 12th, 2021 when he exited the Chargers game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a head injury. After the game, Herbert talked about the toughness the Parham showed Monday night with three catches for 53 yards.