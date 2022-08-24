Don Coryell Eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 Class

Last month, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Don Coryell was named one of 12 Coach/Contributor finalists for the 2023 class after making the cut from the original pool of 29.
On Wednesday, after narrowing the list down from 12 to one, the Hall declared that Coryell will be the sole Coach/Contributor candidate eligible for induction next year.
This makes Coryell a step closer to Canton after being a prior six-time finalist: 2010, 2015-2017, 2019-2020.
Coryell now advances to the full 49-person Selection Committee where he'll need to receive at least 80% approval from the group in January to be enshrined as a member of the Class of 2023.