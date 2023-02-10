Don Coryell Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Air Coryell focused on a pass-first offense predicated on moving the ball downfield. With quarterback Dan Fouts under center, the Chargers led the NFL in passing for a league-record six consecutive seasons (1978-1983) and again in 1985. Fouts led the NFL in passing yards for four straight seasons (1979-1982) and became the first player in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards in three consecutive seasons (1979-1981).

"Don changed the game of football as we know it," said Hall of Fame wide receiver Charlie Joiner. "He had an impact on both sides of the ball with his innovative and groundbreaking offenses. One only needs to look back to Don to see how offenses have developed since he came into the league. His explosive passing game changed the face of defenses. Opposing teams had to bring in extra defensive backs to try and slow down his pass offense resulting in the nickel defense and the dime defense. Somebody who can force other teams to play those kinds of defenses should be in the Hall of Fame.

"I credit much of my success to Don and know I would not be in the Hall of Fame if I had not played in his system. I believe Dan Fouts and Kellen Winslow would say the same thing. We all are deeply grateful Don came along at the right time for us."