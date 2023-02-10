Don Coryell Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

It's official.
Pioneering Chargers head coach Don Coryell was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday, February 9 after it was announced at NFL Honors.
"Don Coryell has had a tremendous influence on the game we know and love today," said Dean Spanos, Chargers Owner and Chairman of the Board. "Whether it was through the coaches he mentored, the players he taught and led, the offenses he orchestrated or the defenses that were created to stop his offenses, today's NFL is a direct reflection of Don's mind and imagination. While it's obviously been a long time coming, we're grateful that his family, as well as the players he meant so much to, are now officially able to welcome him to his rightful place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and celebrate his legacy."