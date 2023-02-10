Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Don Coryell Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
"Air Coryell changed the game on both sides of the ball. One cannot write the history of the National Football League without the contributions of Coach Coryell."
By Hayley Elwood Feb 10, 2023

It's official.

Pioneering Chargers head coach Don Coryell was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday, February 9 after it was announced at NFL Honors.

"Don Coryell has had a tremendous influence on the game we know and love today," said Dean Spanos, Chargers Owner and Chairman of the Board. "Whether it was through the coaches he mentored, the players he taught and led, the offenses he orchestrated or the defenses that were created to stop his offenses, today's NFL is a direct reflection of Don's mind and imagination. While it's obviously been a long time coming, we're grateful that his family, as well as the players he meant so much to, are now officially able to welcome him to his rightful place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and celebrate his legacy."

“Don Coryell has earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Simply put, Air Coryell changed the game on both sides of the ball. One cannot write the history of the National Football League without the contributions of Coach Coryell.” - Dan Fouts, HOF '93

As a Coach/Contributor finalist for the Class of 2023, Coryell was voted in by the Hall of Fame's full Selection Committee.

It goes without saying that the game of football wouldn't be what it is today if it were not for Coryell. Ahead of his time, the iconic coach revolutionized and modernized the game through his famed and electrifying "Air Coryell" offense.

Coryell compiled a 111-83-1 regular season record over his 14 years in the league, as he spent five years as the St. Louis Cardinals head coach before he was hired by the San Diego Chargers in 1978.

In 1978, he guided the Bolts to their first winning season since 1969, but it was in 1979 that the Chargers offense hit its stride through the offensive scheme that bore his name.

"Don Coryell has earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame," said Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts. "Simply put, Air Coryell changed the game on both sides of the ball. One cannot write the history of the National Football League without the contributions of Coach Coryell."

"I credit much of my success to Don and know I would not be in the Hall of Fame if I had not played in his system. I believe Dan Fouts and Kellen Winslow would say the same thing. We all are deeply grateful Don came along at the right time for us.” - Charlie Joiner, HOF '96

Air Coryell focused on a pass-first offense predicated on moving the ball downfield. With quarterback Dan Fouts under center, the Chargers led the NFL in passing for a league-record six consecutive seasons (1978-1983) and again in 1985. Fouts led the NFL in passing yards for four straight seasons (1979-1982) and became the first player in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards in three consecutive seasons (1979-1981).

"Don changed the game of football as we know it," said Hall of Fame wide receiver Charlie Joiner. "He had an impact on both sides of the ball with his innovative and groundbreaking offenses. One only needs to look back to Don to see how offenses have developed since he came into the league. His explosive passing game changed the face of defenses. Opposing teams had to bring in extra defensive backs to try and slow down his pass offense resulting in the nickel defense and the dime defense. Somebody who can force other teams to play those kinds of defenses should be in the Hall of Fame.

"I credit much of my success to Don and know I would not be in the Hall of Fame if I had not played in his system. I believe Dan Fouts and Kellen Winslow would say the same thing. We all are deeply grateful Don came along at the right time for us."

But along with the offense taking deep shots, Coryell's scheme also made the other side of the ball defend every blade of grass by moving all offensive weapons in motion.

"He’s more than deserving to have this honor. You can’t say I changed the tight end position without mentioning Don Coryell’s name. I did not. I didn’t call the plays, I didn’t set up the offense. That’s Don Coryell’s offense. That’s where the credit belongs." - Kellen Winslow, HOF '95

Paul Sakuma / AP

It was then that tight ends such Winslow evolved into pass-catchers; another piece of the game that was revolutionary at the time but commonplace for NFL offenses today, thus cementing Coryell as a true visionary.

"He's more than deserving to have this honor," said Winslow, a Hall of Fame tight end. "You can't say I changed the tight end position without mentioning Don Coryell's name. I did not. I didn't call the plays, I didn't set up the offense. That's Don Coryell's offense. That's where the credit belongs.

"He was very genuine. He wanted to coach. He loved coaching. He loved seeing the success the team was having, especially when you talk about passing the football. I'm hoping that people give him the respect that he's due. His contribution to the game is hard to match."

During Coryell's tenure in San Diego, the Chargers won three AFC West titles and played in four Divisional Round playoff games (including The Epic in Miami), plus two AFC Championships. He was a member of the Chargers' 40th and 50th Anniversary Teams and was inducted into the Chargers Hall of Fame in 1986.

Winslow, Fouts, and Joiner were all enshrined in Canton due to the careers they had under Coryell.

It's now only fitting that after multiple stints of being named a finalist, their head coach officially joins them in football immortality.

