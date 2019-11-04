did you hear?!

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com
Internet Reactions: All the Reactions from Day 3
Take a look at the reactions from across Twitter following the selections on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Internet Reactions: Bolts Make Pair of Picks in Round 3
Take a look at the reactions from across Twitter following the selections of Joshua Palmer and Tre' McKitty.
Internet Reactions: Jalen Ramsey Praises Asante Samuel Jr. Pick
Take a look at the reactions from across Twitter following the selection of Asante Samuel Jr.
Wildcats Turned Chargers React to Reunion with Rashawn Slater
Slater rejoins Justin Jackson and Joe Gaziano on the Bolts.
Internet Reactions: Bolts Select OT Rashawn Slater
Take a look at the reactions from across Twitter following the selection of Rashawn Slater.
Justin Herbert was No. 1 on Chargers' Draft Board in 2019
General manager Tom Telesco spoke with Chargers.com before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Brandon Staley on Justin Herbert: 'He's One of the Guys'
The Chargers head coach spoke with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event
Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event
In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots
The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
All In: Episode 3 | Slayer
On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3
Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey
The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster
The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video
The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko
The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video
The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
All In: Episode 2 | Forward
On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video
The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video
The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
All In: Episode 1 | Finish
On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
Coming Soon: All In Season 3
All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse
The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players
The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns
The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension
The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).