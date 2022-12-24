Derwin James Expects to Play Monday Against Colts

Offense looking to find 'rhythm' in 3rd quarter

It's been a while since the Chargers offense scored a touchdown in the third quarter — nine games to be exact.

Since Week 5 against the Browns, the Bolts have not been in the end zone coming out of the half. While there have been notable injuries to offensive weapons in that timespan, Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi says that it is a combination of many things that have created the shortcomings in the third.

"I think it's a combination of things," Lombardi said. "I think we got to come out with hopefully a little more energy and just get a better script together that maybe gets us in a rhythm earlier."

The Bolts came close last week, as they were driving the ball and inching closer to a score. But then came an interception that ended the drive and stopped the drive in its tracks.

Still, Lombardi believes that getting into more of a rhythm can help the Chargers offense finally break through into the third.

"Last week, we were driving and had that unfortunate interception," Lombardi said. "But overall as I look back at those games, I think I need to help the team get better rhythm with some of the play calls."

Finding a balance in terms of the opponent is key, as well as having patience in the process according to Lombardi.

"At times, you're looking for a big play — and maybe too aggressive at times, maybe not aggressive other times — so it's just finding that play script for your opponent to help get the guys in a rhythm," Lombardi said. "Definitely something that we're looking at and looking to fix."

Despite the offense not meeting their standards in the third quarter, they have continued to do score what's necessary for a win — like they did in Week 15 against the Titans.

Nonetheless, third quarter scoring continues to be an area that Lombardi and the team will continue to look for ways to get into the endzone, including possibly trying new things.

"I'll probably, maybe, get more specific — like you do at the beginning of the game — and maybe script them out a little more specifically, as far as the order that we are calling them," Lombardi said. "That will certainly help."