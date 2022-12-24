Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Derwin James Expects to Play Monday Against Colts

Dec 23, 2022 at 04:12 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
IMG_3902
by Omar Navarro & Eric Smith
DJ

Below are three takeaways from safety Derwin James, Jr., wide receiver Keenan Allen, Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi and Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill from Friday's media sessions:

James on the mend & in holiday spirit

Derwin James, Jr. was in the holiday spirit Friday afternoon at Hoag Performance Center.

The Chargers safety gave all the defensive backs on the roster a choice of either a Rolex watch or a personalized chain with their number on it.

Some opted for the watch and other went for the chain. James also said he gave his coaches, including Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, a Rolex.

"Christmas love. Christmas spirit," James said. "One of the best holidays of the year, why not share it with your brothers?"

James was in a festive mood on the field, too, as he was a full participant in practice with a quad injury.

And when asked if he was playing Monday night against the Colts, the safety simply nodded his head yes.

James, who was named a Pro Bowl starter Wednesday, said he first dealt with the issue about a month ago.

"I was dealing with it before the Arizona game," James said. "Had a strain in my quad, kind of tight. I was trying to play through it and it got a little worse. Now it's better and I feel better."

Now, after two games away, he appears to be on track to return in Week 16.

"I'm feeling amazing. Feeling better," James said. "Took some time to get it healed and feeling better. A lot more confidence on it."

James' potential return should only help a defense that is playing their best ball of the season of late.

The Bolts defense has allowed 17 points or less in back-to-back weeks, and have also held their last two opponents under 300 total yards.

"It's going to be very big," James said of his possible return. "Those guys have been playing at a high level these last couple weeks. I've been just trying to be there to help, bring that energy and experience. Just help us get to where we want to go."

Chargers Continue Holiday Week Practices

Check out the best photos of the Chargers Friday practice at Hoag Performance Center

221223_Practice_TN_001
1 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_004
2 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_005
3 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_007
4 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_008
5 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_011
6 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_012
7 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_015
8 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_018
9 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_019
10 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_021
11 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_022
12 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_023
13 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_024
14 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_025
15 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_027
16 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_030
17 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_031
18 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_033
19 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_036
20 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_038
21 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_041
22 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_042
23 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_043
24 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_048
25 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_049
26 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_050
27 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_053
28 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_056
29 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_058
30 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_060
31 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_064
32 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_065
33 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_069
34 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_070
35 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_074
36 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_076
37 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_077
38 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_078
39 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221223_Practice_TN_079
40 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolts defense hope to continue 3rd-down success

It's no secret the Bolts defense has been on fire recently.

Having limited two very capable offenses in back-to-back weeks, the performance over the last couple weeks has been something Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill hopes continues to progress.

"It definitely feels good, the way that we responded," Hill said. "We knew that we had some tough times early in the year. This is the time where we want to kind of start progressing. We want to be a playoff team and have that run going into it.

"We want to be playing our best ball at the end," Hill added. "I think that is what guys are seeing, that's what they are feeling, and that's what we want to keep progressing on throughout the rest of the season. Keep growing as a defense. By the end of this thing, hopefully, we like what we see."

While the points the Bolts defense have held the opponents are what stands out, an area of improvement that has gone under the radar has been their third-down defense.

Over the last three weeks, the Chargers have held their opponents to 9-of-32 on third-down opportunities, good for a 28.1-percent clip. The Raiders went 3-of-10, while the Dolphins and Titans were both 3-of-11 on third downs.

Getting off the field on defense has been just as important as anything else, as they are stalling the opponents drives and getting the ball back to the offense — one of the many areas that is coming to form for the defense.

"We are forming into a team that we like to see each and every Sunday and go out there," Hill said. "It has been great to see those guys operate on third down. In the last three weeks, we have been pretty much number one in that position in getting off the field. Trying to do our best to take away their premium guys at different spots.

"When you see those things come together at the end of the year, I think those are things that you know guys are buying into," Hill said. "They understand what the task is for the week and they are going out and executing and that is what we have kind of been seeing lately."

Offense looking to find 'rhythm' in 3rd quarter

It's been a while since the Chargers offense scored a touchdown in the third quarter — nine games to be exact.

Since Week 5 against the Browns, the Bolts have not been in the end zone coming out of the half. While there have been notable injuries to offensive weapons in that timespan, Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi says that it is a combination of many things that have created the shortcomings in the third.

"I think it's a combination of things," Lombardi said. "I think we got to come out with hopefully a little more energy and just get a better script together that maybe gets us in a rhythm earlier."

The Bolts came close last week, as they were driving the ball and inching closer to a score. But then came an interception that ended the drive and stopped the drive in its tracks.

Still, Lombardi believes that getting into more of a rhythm can help the Chargers offense finally break through into the third.

"Last week, we were driving and had that unfortunate interception," Lombardi said. "But overall as I look back at those games, I think I need to help the team get better rhythm with some of the play calls."

Finding a balance in terms of the opponent is key, as well as having patience in the process according to Lombardi.

"At times, you're looking for a big play — and maybe too aggressive at times, maybe not aggressive other times — so it's just finding that play script for your opponent to help get the guys in a rhythm," Lombardi said. "Definitely something that we're looking at and looking to fix."

Despite the offense not meeting their standards in the third quarter, they have continued to do score what's necessary for a win — like they did in Week 15 against the Titans.

Nonetheless, third quarter scoring continues to be an area that Lombardi and the team will continue to look for ways to get into the endzone, including possibly trying new things.

"I'll probably, maybe, get more specific — like you do at the beginning of the game — and maybe script them out a little more specifically, as far as the order that we are calling them," Lombardi said. "That will certainly help."

We can definitely get a little more specific with that, maybe help the guys visualize what we're going to do, and, maybe, we will be a little bit more precise when we go out and play," Lombardi later added.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Salyer Continues To Be 'Bright Spot' For Chargers at Left Tackle

"Jamaree has been a real bright spot for our team. He's been one of those guys that we're sure glad we drafted. He's got a lot of the make-up that allows you to have the season that we're having right now."

news

Chargers Defense Shines Again in Week 15 Win

"They're playing with the right energy. I felt like we've played as hard as we've ever played, since I've been here, on defense."

news

Bolts Following Van Noy's Leadership Into Home Stretch

"Kyle has been an incredibly important asset for us on this football team. He's providing that experience, providing the versatility."

news

Bolts Offense Revels in Late Clock-Chewing Drive

Chargers ate up nearly nine minutes of the clock in fourth-quarter possession that gave Bolts a two-score lead

news

Chargers Look to Find 'Consistency in Approach' Heading Into Final 5 Games

"That's what we're trying to do ... because that's what needs to happen in order for you to make a run."

news

Derwin James Credits Maturity for Strong November Play

Chargers safety was only NFL player to have an interception, a sack and a forced fumble in last month

news

Punter JK Scott Thriving in 1st Season with Chargers

"I think he has just changed the way our special teams has operated just in terms of the confidence that you have in field position."

news

Carter's Big Day Sparks Chargers in Win Over Arizona

The Bolts wide receiver set a career-high in receptions and receiving yards in the 25-24 win over the Cardinals

news

Dicker Embraces Bigger Role as Bolts Look Ahead to Cards

"The team was very welcoming to me so it's cool to be in here now in a more so full-time role. But everyone has been awesome."

news

Dicker Embraces Bigger Role as Bolts Look Ahead to Cards

"The team was very welcoming to me so it's cool to be in here now in a more so full-time role. But everyone has been awesome."

news

Bolts Look to Build On Recent Defensive Success

"We know one week won't solve it, but we have to keep challenging those guys ... keep putting them into good positions so that they can go play the run effectively."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

Latest News
Advertising