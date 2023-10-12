Always Everywhere: How Derwin James' Leadership Drives the Chargers

And while James makes sure to uphold his personal standard on a daily basis, there might not be a better example of his off-field leadership than on Friday afternoons.

The Chargers defense gathers for a players-only meeting then, and it's James who is up at the front of the room.

"He leads the players-only meetings. He's calling out what the defensive linemen's jobs are, cornerback's jobs are," Marlowe said. "At the walk-throughs, he's so vocal. It's all about communication and he does a fantastic job of that."

Staley added: "He's comfortable. He has been here now, everyone knows that he is one of the faces of this team."

Layne, who joined the Chargers as an undrafted free agent last spring, gave glowing insight to what James provides for the Bolts.

"He'll go over film and coach everybody up. If you have a question, he's damned near a defensive coordinator," Layne said. "You can ask him and he'll know what to do. A lot of stuff, if I have a question about something we put in, I just ask him. He's the standard in our room so I just value his feedback.

He later added: "He's a guy that everyone is going to follow because he's just a stand-up guy. Win, lose or draw, he's going to be the same guy and you're going to get some real honest answers out of him. Everybody knows he's going to go out there and do it, so it's easy to follow a guy that leads by example."

James downplayed his leadership ability, crediting veterans such as Jahleel Addae and Adrian Phillips for showing him the way early on.