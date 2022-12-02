Derwin James Credits Maturity for Strong November Play

Round 2 with the Raiders

The Chargers took the field on Thursday for practice as they prepare to take on the Raiders for a second time this year.

But the team's enter this matchup much differently than they did in Week 1.

Despite both teams having faced adversity throughout the season, the Chargers enter Sunday's contest knowing that no matter what's happened since Week 1, division games will always be hard fought.

"Any time you play any team in the division, especially the Raiders, Broncos, you know what type of game it's going to be," James said.

"They know who we is, we know who they is for sure," James added.

Facing a divisional opponent the second time around is different compared to a new opponent, as both sides are more familiar with one another.

According to Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill, despite the familiarity with them, they know what kind of game to expect.

"I think things simplify a little bit. I think teams know each other so well that it's like, you do what you do, and you do it really well," Tranquill said. "You don't try to make it too complicated.

"We certainly expect it to be a physical game," Tranquill added. "It's a meaningful game and we got a lot to play for, so we're excited."

With the Chargers traveling to Las Vegas for the first time since Week 18 of last season, are there any leftover emotions heading into Sunday?

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill points out that with the turnover on the defense, it's hard for the entire unit to have those emotions since they didn't experience it.

What they're focused on is showing their improvement from their Week 1 contest.

"It's kind of hard for some of our guys to realize it because we just have so many new guys a part of the defense," Hill said. "For those guys, they didn't experience it the same way that the guys who have been here experienced it."