Chargers Awarded Compensatory Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

On Wednesday, the NFL announced compensatory picks for the 2021 NFL Draft and the Los Angeles Chargers were granted a third-round compensatory selection.
This brings the Bolts' 2021 draft pick total to nine selections. Along with the compensatory third-round pick, the team has a selection in each round and an additional pick in the sixth round they acquired from the Titans last year when the Chargers traded cornerback Desmond King to Tennessee.
Per the NFL, "Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year. If a club qualifies for more than four compensatory picks after offsetting each CFA lost by each CFA gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the club."
The Chargers hold the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft which is set to take place April 29 – May 1 in Cleveland.
