Where Does the Bolts O-Line Stand After the 2024 Draft?

Jamaree Salyer spent the 2023 season at right guard after playing left tackle in 2022 because Slater torn his left bicep muscle.

The Bolts also added center Bradley Bozeman in free agency, and the veteran should likely get the first crack at the starting job.

Harbaugh said in late March that second-year lineman Jordan McFadden also has center flexibility, while Brenden Jaimes started three games at that spot in 2023.

"He's been in it before, so he kind of knows the general sense of it," Devlin said of Bozeman. "It's a different quarterback, right? There's going to be some differences, for sure.

"The mentality, what the vision is, what we want to get accomplished, he's been there and he's seen it just like I have," Devlin added.

Devlin also noted he has high hopes for left guard Zion Johnson, who is entering Year 2 after being a 2023 first-round pick. Johnson spent his rookie season at right guard before switching to the left side last year.

"Zion has a lot of length. I think we're trying right now to get him to use that length," Devlin said. "He can pull and all of those things. I think, not only him, but just everybody in the room, the system will fit to what their skillset is."

With the NFL regular season still four-plus months away, the Chargers have plenty of time to figure out who will start along the line.

That group will be key though, as Harbaugh has emphasized the offense needs to be much improved in terms of both protecting Justin Herbert and establishing a punishing rushing attack.