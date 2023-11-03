Bolts Defense Ready to Carry Good Vibes Over to Week 9

The players have been all for it, as it's allowed them to have a bit of fun while also having a way to showcase themselves after all the work and preparation that goes into the week.

"You've got to have fun with it. We work too hard to not have fun," said Kendricks, who is a part of the committee. "We want to win, but winning is fun. When you have fun on game day, it can give you momentum and a little bit of life. It can inspire your teammates. It's about celebrating the hard work you put in together."

Cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor, who is also a part of the committee, added: "It does help a lot. We want to showcase the celebrations we've been working on all week in practice. In order to do that, we've got to go out and execute and get the ball just to show the celebration. So it's an extra little push to get those turnovers."

It could seem like a small thing, but at the end of the day, committee was formed as a way for players to be able to showcase their personality and have some fun playing the game.

"At this level, it is a game, but it's also their job and their profession," Ansley said. "There's a fine line, but at the end of the day, it is a game, and you have to approach it that way. There are no perfect players, no perfect coaches, no perfect schemes. You just have to make sure that you don't ride the wave and continue to keep the main thing the main thing and feed off each other.

"That's the beauty of football — you have 11 guys out there and all 11 guys may not have the same energy, but maybe there may be that one that sparks and that may get us all energized," Ansley added. "That's the beauty of football."

As for what's in store this week?

It's back to the drawing board.

"First week of the celebration committee was good," Kendricks said. "We have to get back to the drawing board. New game, new approach. Let's see what else we can muster up."