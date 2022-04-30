Chargers Select Deane Leonard With 236th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Ole Miss defensive back Deane Leonard with the 236th overall pick in the seventh round of Saturday's 2022 NFL Draft.
Leonard (six-foot, 195 pounds) becomes the third defensive back selected by the Chargers in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Calgary, Alberta native started off his collegiate career in his home country of Canada at Calgary University. Leonard appeared in 23 games for Calgary before transferring to Ole Miss where he played at from 2020-2021. Leonard played in 19 games for Ole Miss, recording 64 total tackles during his two year career there.
Leonard, a two time All-Canadian was also selected 18th overall in the 2021 CFL Daft by the Hamilton Tiger Cats.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers 2022 seventh-round Draft pick, defensive back Deane Leonard from Ole Miss
