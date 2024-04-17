5 Takeaways: Daniel Jeremiah Outlines Chargers Ideal 1st Round in NFL Draft

The countdown to the 2024 NFL Draft is heating up.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah held a nearly two-hour conference call Wednesday morning to go over numerous draft-related topics.

Here are five Chargers-related takeaways from Jeremiah:

1. Harbaugh's stamp on the roster

A lot of eyes will be on the Chargers when draft night rolls around in eight days.

The top five picks feature plenty of intrigue, and Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh sit in a prime position in their first draft with the Bolts.

While the they could stick at No. 5, Jeremiah believes one way Harbaugh could put his stamp in his first draft is to move down and add more picks that could fill in different spots on the roster.

"I think, in an ideal world, they'd like to get out of there," Jeremiah said. "Trade back and get extra picks and build out as many players that fit his vision for the team.

"To me, this makes sense to be kind of a volume draft for them: come away with extra picks and continue to add guys that fit their new physical philosophy of how they want to play the game," the NFL Network analyst added.

Jeremiah hasn't been the only one on board with a Bolts trade down scenario.

Other NFL draft analysts tend to agree with Jeremiah, as nearly a dozen of them have the team accumulating picks and moving back in the latest Chargers Mock Draft Tracker .

There will be a lot of options at No. 5, but Jeremiah pointed to other positions that could be addressed if they do trade down.

"There's been a lot of debate… do they take a receiver? Do they take an offensive lineman? What do they do there at 5? I think the overwhelming preference would be they don't pick at 5," Jeremiah said. "They get out of there and find someone that wants to come up and they continue to fill out the needs on the team.

"Because while we've been focused so much on that side of the ball, they could use a big-time defensive tackle," Jeremiah said. "They could absolutely use another corner. At some point in time they're going to need to add an off-the-ball linebacker."

In his first draft in the powder blue, Harbaugh's impact will be felt not only in Round 1, but in the ones that follow as well.