Pro Football Focus Ranks Corey Linsley In 'Elite' Tier of NFL Centers 

Maybe the unsung heroes of a highly productive offense is the center, or the offensive line as a whole. After revamping their offensive line last season, the Chargers' fourth-ranked offense featured two Pro Bowl offensive linemen in center Corey Linsley and left tackle Rashawn Slater.
Pro Football Focus shed some light on the big men up front, as NFL analyst Ben Linsey ranked the top 16 centers in the league entering the 2022 season.
Along with ranking, he also placed each center into a tier. Tier 1 reserved for the 'Elite' centers and Tier 4 for 'Above Average Starters...'
PFF ranked the eight-year veteran Linsley in the 'elite' tier of NFL centers and also ranked him the No. 1 center in the NFL.
Linsley enters his second year on the Bolts fresh off his first Pro Bowl appearance and a season where he allowed zero sacks with 1,076 snaps played.
Here's a portion of the analysis on Linsley:
"Over the past two seasons, Linsley has graded in the 75th percentile in every stable metric for centers while clearing the 90th percentile in most categories. His performance in L.A. played a role in Herbert's second-year jump last season."
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.