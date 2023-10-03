Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Where Are the Bolts in Week 5 Power Rankings?

Oct 03, 2023 at 09:44 AM
The Chargers made it two straight wins after a home win against the Raiders and will now have a week off sitting at 2-2.

Ahead of the Bolts bye week, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter their bye.

No. 10: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated (Last Week: 15)

Aside from the Raiders' late comeback, this felt like a perfect, signature pre-bye victory for the Chargers. Los Angeles was able to rip straight through the Raiders' defense on the opening drive and ended the game on an at-will frozen rope from Justin Herbert to Joshua Palmer. Khalil Mack, without the help of Joey Bosa, walked through the Las Vegas offensive line. Here is what the plan looks like (somewhat) when it's working. Now, they have a bye week to iron out the late-game vulnerability.

No. 11: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 16)

And, oh by the way, L.A.'s Khalil Mack had more sacks Sunday (six) than four teams have all season and added four quarterback hits to that against his former team.

No. 12: David Helman – Fox Sports (Last Week: 17)

The next two games after the bye week are against Dallas and Kansas City, so we'll see how much progress they've truly made.

Top Shots: Bolts Defeat Raiders at SoFi

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 4 divisional win over the Raiders!

No. 12: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 21)

After a shaky start to the season, the Los Angeles Chargers are back to .500. And while Justin Herbert's three touchdowns helped propel the Bolts, edge-rusher Khalil Mack was most responsible for the victory.

With Joey Bosa on the shelf, Mack had six sacks, setting a new Chargers record. He had the most sacks in a game against a former team since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

No. 12: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN (Last Week: No. 14)

No. 13: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 15)

The win over the Raiders was arguably the Chargers' most complete performance, even if it came down to a wild sequence of events and included a failed fourth-and-short conversion attempt late in the game in their own territory. Points for creativity, boys. It's also interesting that the defense has allowed fewer points with each game (although the Vikings did rack up 475 yards on them in Week 3). Khalil Mack did a lot of the damage, working against a rookie QB in his first start, but it's progress nonetheless. Sunday was also arguably the Chargers' worst offensive performance, with Justin Herbert's finger injury surely playing a part. After a couple epic losses, the Chargers have settled in comfortably entering their Week 5 bye.

No. 14: Frank Schwab Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 18)

The Chargers have a bye, and it probably comes at a good time with Justin Herbert suffering a fractured finger on his non-throwing hand in Week 4. Not that a week off will heal a broken finger but it can't hurt to give it some extra time.

No. 14: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 20)

No. 16: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 22)

They are 2-2 and the defense was much better against the Raiders.

No. 22: Nate Davis – USA Today (Last Week: 21)

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

