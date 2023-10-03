Where Are the Bolts in Week 5 Power Rankings?

No. 12: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 21)

After a shaky start to the season, the Los Angeles Chargers are back to .500. And while Justin Herbert's three touchdowns helped propel the Bolts, edge-rusher Khalil Mack was most responsible for the victory.

With Joey Bosa on the shelf, Mack had six sacks, setting a new Chargers record. He had the most sacks in a game against a former team since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

No. 12: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN (Last Week: No. 14)

No. 13: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 15)

The win over the Raiders was arguably the Chargers' most complete performance, even if it came down to a wild sequence of events and included a failed fourth-and-short conversion attempt late in the game in their own territory. Points for creativity, boys. It's also interesting that the defense has allowed fewer points with each game (although the Vikings did rack up 475 yards on them in Week 3). Khalil Mack did a lot of the damage, working against a rookie QB in his first start, but it's progress nonetheless. Sunday was also arguably the Chargers' worst offensive performance, with Justin Herbert's finger injury surely playing a part. After a couple epic losses, the Chargers have settled in comfortably entering their Week 5 bye.

No. 14: Frank Schwab – Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 18)

The Chargers have a bye, and it probably comes at a good time with Justin Herbert suffering a fractured finger on his non-throwing hand in Week 4. Not that a week off will heal a broken finger but it can't hurt to give it some extra time.

No. 14: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 20)

No. 16: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 22)

They are 2-2 and the defense was much better against the Raiders.