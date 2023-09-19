Where Did the Chargers Land in Week 3 Power Rankings?

The Chargers have turned to page to Week 3 as they now prepare travel up to Minnesota.
Ahead of the Bolts second straight road game, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 3.
No. 12: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated (Last Week: 13)
This is a group capable of going on a tear (which they will need to do).
No. 16: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 12)
If you've watched either of the Chargers' two losses, you might have noticed they really haven't been a function of poor effort.
No. 17: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN (Last Week: No. 10)
No. 18: David Helman – Fox Sports (Last Week: 12)
Justin Herbert isn't the problem; he's completing 68 percent of his passes for an average of 267 yards per game. The run game churned out 234 yards last week. The Chargers have yet to turn the ball over.
No. 21: Nate Davis – USA Today (Last Week: 13)
No. 21: Frank Schwab – Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 14)
No. 22: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 12)
An 0-2 start isn't always a kiss of death for NFL teams. Three teams lost their first two games and went on to win the Super Bowl that season, according to Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports.
No. 22: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 16)
No. 22: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 15)
No. 25: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 18)
Quarterback Justin Herbert is third among quarterbacks in offensive EPA per play (.23) and his yards per attempt are up from last season (7.2 compared with 6.8).
