Where Are the Bolts in Week 17 Power Rankings?

The Chargers prepare for their final road game of the season when they travel to Denver to take on the AFC West rival Broncos.
Ahead of their divisional matchup against Denver, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 17.
No. 27: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 27)
No. 27: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 27)
No. 27: Frank Schwab – Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 28)
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 16 game against the Bills in monochrome
No. 28: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 28)
No. 29: David Helman – Fox Sports (Last Week: 32)
No. 29: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 32)
No. 30: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 29)
No. 30: Nate Davis – USA Today (Last Week: 31)
