Where Are the Bolts in Week 13 Power Rankings?

Nov 28, 2023 at 09:52 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Power Ranking W13

The Chargers are back on the road this week as they head to the East Coast to take on the New England Patriots.

Ahead of their matchup against New England, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 13.

No. 20: David Helman – Fox Sports (Last Week: 18)

No. 21: Nate Davis – USA Today (Last Week: 17)

Sunday night, OLB Khalil Mack joined late Hall of Famer Kevin Greene as the only players to record at least a dozen sacks in a season for three different teams.

No. 21: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 19)

Top Shots: Chargers Matchup with Ravens in Primetime

No. 22: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 18)

No. 23: Frank Schwab – Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 21)

No. 24: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN (Last Week: No. 21)

The offense led by QB Justin Herbert has been the bright spot, consistently among the league's highest-scoring units. Meanwhile, the Chargers' special teams got a boost this year from rookie Derius Davis, who is second in the league in average yards per punt return (16.3) and returned a punt for a score in Week 8.

No. 24: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated (Last Week: 13)

The Chargers do have five very winnable games coming up...

No. 24: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 17)

Herbert is fifth in the league in EPA per attempt (.19) and ninth in passing yards (2,826).

No. 24: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 24)

No. 25: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 26)

