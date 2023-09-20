Here's What The Chargers Are Focused on Ahead of Week 3

A Rumph reunion

Chris Rumph II and his family have an interesting, but special, week ahead of them as the Bolts prepare to travel to Minnesota.

The Chargers outside linebacker's father, Chris Rumph, is the Vikings defensive line coach and will be on the opposite sideline Sunday. He is in his second season as the defensive line coach in Minnesota and had previous stops with the Texans in 2020 and Bears in 2021.

Rumph II says that he talks to his father a lot all the time, as his perspective as a coach in the NFL is something that is unique.

"We talk every day, whether it's about football or checking in on each other," Rumph II said in the locker room. "Anytime we're off the field, it's father and son.

"It's kind of cool that we're both in the league, so we talk ball with each other, doing the things we're supposed to do," Rumph II added.

The moment will be a special one for the Rumph family — but still a competitive one, as the lead up to this game between them has gone on since they knew this game would be on the schedule at the end of last season.

"We talk every day. It's been a lot of trash talk," Rumph II said. "I think the schedule came out last year, so there's been talk since last year and now the week is actually here.

"We know who mom is going for, we know who little bro is going for, so we just have to get there," Rumph II said with a smile. "But it's going to be a good time to see pops and everybody."

If Rumph II plays, it'll be the first time he will go up against a team his father coaches in the NFL. Rumph II was limited in practice on Wednesday, as he has missed the first two weeks of the season with a hamstring injury.

Even while being out, Rumph II is approaching this game as he has the prior two, staying engaged and mentally preparing like he's going to go out there — something that holds major value as the season progresses.

"I'm preparing like I'm ready to play," Rumph II said about approach. "It just hasn't been that way in the past two weeks, but the preparation is there. It's a long season, most of these teams we might see again, so I'm always staying locked in."