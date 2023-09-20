Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Here's What The Chargers Are Focused on Ahead of Week 3

Sep 20, 2023 at 04:01 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Navarro_Omar (1)
by Eric Smith & Omar Navarro
FTP 09.20

Below are three takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert, safety Derwin James, Jr. and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II following their media availability on Wednesday:

Bolts get back to work

The Chargers have turned their full attention to Week 3's road contest against the Vikings.

Both teams currently sit at 0-2, and both teams have endured a pair of close losses to start the season.

The Bolts two losses have come by just five combined points while Minnesota's point differential at the moment is minus-9.

As preparation for Week 3 ramped up Wednesday, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert liked what he saw on the practice field.

"The energy has been great," Herbert said. "We're professionals here and these guys show up every day to work and do their best. It's an honor to share the field with them."

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley added that Minnesota and Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell — whom Staley coached with in 2020 — have their full attention.

"Ton of respect for their team, the year that they had last year in Kevin's first year," Staley said. "A lot of dangerous players on both sides of the ball and in the kicking game. They've had two tough games this year.

"They had a fantastic season last year and a lot of the key guys that were the engine in that season are still there. A lot of experience and a lot of dangerous players. A lot of respect for them," Staley added.

Offensively, the Bolts have put up 58 points through two games, which ranks sixth in the league. The Chargers also rank fourth at 387.5 points per game and are fifth in EPA per play (0.102).

But with both games coming down to the wire, Herbert said the offense is focused on better execution at the end of games.

"It's on us as an offense to be better. The coaches have done a great job in putting us in a position to win," Herbert said. "We just have to execute better."

Defensively, the Bolts have had their moments, too. But some ups and downs have helped play a part in the back-to-back losses to start the season.

"I've got all the faith in the world," James said. "Everyone is focused on the result and we know the sense of urgency that we've got to get.

"We've got to play harder and get better … but I've got all the confidence in the world in my guys," James added.

With Week 3 on the horizon, the Chargers are focused on bringing a collective effort in order to get their first win of the season.

"We believe in everyone in this organization. Things haven't gone our way the past couple games but panicking is never going to fix anything," Herbert said.

He later added: "It's up to us as a team to play together."

A Rumph reunion

Chris Rumph II and his family have an interesting, but special, week ahead of them as the Bolts prepare to travel to Minnesota.

The Chargers outside linebacker's father, Chris Rumph, is the Vikings defensive line coach and will be on the opposite sideline Sunday. He is in his second season as the defensive line coach in Minnesota and had previous stops with the Texans in 2020 and Bears in 2021.

Rumph II says that he talks to his father a lot all the time, as his perspective as a coach in the NFL is something that is unique.

"We talk every day, whether it's about football or checking in on each other," Rumph II said in the locker room. "Anytime we're off the field, it's father and son.

"It's kind of cool that we're both in the league, so we talk ball with each other, doing the things we're supposed to do," Rumph II added.

The moment will be a special one for the Rumph family — but still a competitive one, as the lead up to this game between them has gone on since they knew this game would be on the schedule at the end of last season.

"We talk every day. It's been a lot of trash talk," Rumph II said. "I think the schedule came out last year, so there's been talk since last year and now the week is actually here.

"We know who mom is going for, we know who little bro is going for, so we just have to get there," Rumph II said with a smile. "But it's going to be a good time to see pops and everybody."

If Rumph II plays, it'll be the first time he will go up against a team his father coaches in the NFL. Rumph II was limited in practice on Wednesday, as he has missed the first two weeks of the season with a hamstring injury.

Even while being out, Rumph II is approaching this game as he has the prior two, staying engaged and mentally preparing like he's going to go out there — something that holds major value as the season progresses.

"I'm preparing like I'm ready to play," Rumph II said about approach. "It just hasn't been that way in the past two weeks, but the preparation is there. It's a long season, most of these teams we might see again, so I'm always staying locked in."

"The physical is going to come, but the mental part, that's something that's got to maintain to the standard of our defense," Rumph II later added. "Staying involved mentally and engaged is crucial and if you can't do that, you're not a professional."

Plenty of respect for Smith

The Chargers have a do-it-all safety in the back end of their defense in James.

But the Vikings have a pretty prolific safety of their own, too, in veteran Harrison Smith.

"He's very smart," Herbert said. "He's had so much success in the league and he's such a great defensive player that is so instinctual and athletic.

"He poses a lot of threats and he's one of those guys you have to be aware of whenever he's on the field," Herbert added.

A 2012 first-round pick out of Notre Dame, Smith's resumé is up there with the other top safeties of his generation.

A six-time Pro Bowler who earned All-Pro honors in 2017, Smith certainly has the respect of Staley.

"Harrison's one of the most underrated safeties of his kind of era," Staley said. "I have a lot of guys who coached him, [Cardinals Head Coach] Jonathan Gannon, who's one of my best friends, and [Chargers Linebacker Coach] Jeff Howard, that group of guys.

"To me he's one of those safeties that's set a real standard at the position," Staley added.

Staley has seen Smith work his magic up close, too, given the fact that the head coach went against Smith four times in 2017 and 2018 while both were in the NFC North. Staley also went up against Smith in 2019 when he was with Denver.

Staley recalled a 2017 game when Smith picked off then-Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in a tie game, giving the Vikings the ball at the Bears 28-yard line. Minnesota would kick a chip shot field goal for the win.

"We've played Minnesota a lot of years since I've been in the league and he's just always been in the way," Staley said. "I can remember my first year in Chicago, he had a game-winning interception at Soldier Field in [Mitchell] Trubisky's first start and he's just one of those guys who's a problem."

Staley has coached his fair share of elite safeties, whether it's James, Eddie Jackson, Justin Simmons or others.

He puts Smith near the top of that group.

"He's so smart, he's seen all the looks, he can do everything well, pass defense in the deep part of the field, blitzer, open field tackling, he's a commander," Staley said. "So much respect for him."

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Here's What Justin Herbert Wants to See From the Chargers Offense in Week 2

"I thought there were some really good things we did offensively. Still room for improvement, still things to correct."
news

Here's What Kellen Moore Expects From the Bolts New-Look Offense in Week 1

"It's a long process of OTAs to training camp to preseason ball and now you finally feel like you're here and ready to roll. I'm really excited."
news

'I'm Ready': J.C. Jackson Preparing to Play Sunday vs. Dolphins

"Mentally and physically, I'm feeling good ... I'm not putting any limit on my knee. I'm ready."
news

Here's What the Bolts Expect From Cameron Dicker in Year 2 

"The body of work with what Cameron has done ... our faith and belief in him and his consistency with it. Moving forward, we thought he was the right guy for the opportunity."
news

Why Joey Bosa Wants to Win More Than Ever in 2023

"Every year, I want to play great. I want to help my team. I think that, more than ever, I just want to win some games."
news

Here's What Brandon Staley Likes About the Bolts 53-Man Roster

"We've been able to, in all three phases of our team, kind of engineer it the way that we want it. I think we've teamed up in a good way and really have gotten better every single season."
news

Bolts Begin Week 0 as Regular Season Opener Looms

"I'm really appreciative of this time, 12 days to get better. I still consider this camp, it's not over yet. It's not over until that first game."
news

Here's What Brandon Staley Learned About the Bolts in Training Camp

"I think that we were able to finish training camp today the right way ... I'm proud of the way these guys have competed in training camp.
news

How Joshua Kelley & Isaiah Spiller Are Pushing Each Other for Playing Time

"This room, in a way, we're really under looked in there. I feel like we have some guys. This year, we have to show it, though. We can talk about it, but we have to show it."
news

Herbert, Staley Praise 'High Quality' Work vs. Saints

"The competition level on both days has been high in all three phases. I think both of us feel like we got better."
news

Brandon Staley Recaps Day 1 of Joint Practices With Saints

"When you work with a good team like New Orleans, you're going to feel really good about where you were after two days."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
Latest News
Advertising