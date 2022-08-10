Three Takeaways: Davis, Samuel Evolving on Defense, Ficken Prepping Special Teams for Preseason Opener 

Below are three takeaways from podium sessions on the 12th day of Chargers Training Camp:

Davis, Samuel Jr. perfecting craft against the Bolts' offense

The Bolts had their 12th practice of camp Wednesday morning, suiting up in full pads in front of fans for the fifth time at camp. With the first preseason game set for this Saturday at SoFi Stadium, the intensity seemed to pick up on Wednesday as the coaching staff prepares the team to face the Los Angeles Rams in three days.

During the past 12 practices, the offense and defense have battled it out on the field, with both units making splash plays during 11-on-11 periods. A pair of players that have been right in the mix of the competition are cornerbacks Michael Davis and Asante Samuel, Jr. The cornerbacks each talked Wednesdayabout how competing against players such as quarterback Justin Herbert, plus wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, help them take their game to the next level.

"You're going against the best," Davis said of the Bolts offensive unit. "I think our offense is one of the better offenses in the league, so it's best-on-best. We have our days, they have their days. I think that's the point of competition, just to keep grinding, keep making each other better."

The Bolts' offense tied for the second most net passing yards per game (282.4) in the NFL in 2021. Samuel, who said he's feeling more 'comfortable' and 'calm' on the practice field, gave high praise to Herbert and explained what guarding Herbert's top targets at practice allows him to do.