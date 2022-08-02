Three Takeaways: Matt Feiler Takes Notice of Zion Johnson's Progression

Troy Reeder: Bolts have makings of a championship-caliber team

Before the start of training camp, new Chargers linebacker Troy Reeder received the Super Bowl LVI ring he won with the Los Angeles Rams back in February. On Tuesday, Reeder talked about what he learned from winning the Super Bowl last year and why he feels the Bolts have 'what it takes' to go the distance in 2022.

"The habits that we're creating right now are stuff that is going to drive us all the way through September, October, November, and then hopefully into mid-February," Reeder said. "Just the little things about what it takes and how to stay healthy and do the right things every single day.

"I was blessed to be around a group that did do it the right way every day and coming out and competing. I see so many similarities in that here," Reeder added. "I think this team has what it takes. We just have to put it all together and keep competing in practice and making each other better."

Reeder talked about the importance of having leaders in all three phases of the game, and what makes a defense come together as the Chargers new additions get acclimated with one another.

"I think the best defenses are kind of a group of friends, guys that all know each other to some capacity outside of the game of football," Reeder said. "That's why I love camp. There are some of us that have — [Chargers Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley allows the vets to stay at their own places through camp — but there is a big group of us that have opted to stay at the hotel just to have that camp feel and to grind together. We're hitting snack late night together and doing all of that. I think those are little things."

Reeder already has a good friend on the Bolts defense as he reunites with Nasir Adderley, who played collegiately at Delaware with Reeder. He explained what it means to again team up with Adderley, who picked off quarterback Justin Herbert during an 11-on-11 period on Tuesday.

"We talk about it all the time," Reeder said. "It's cool because we started playing together when we were 19 years old. Being able to see how far we've come, it's not by accident.