Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: Matt Feiler Takes Notice of Zion Johnson's Progression

Aug 02, 2022 at 02:21 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Cory Kennedy

Seasonal Content Assistant

MF

Below are three takeaways from podium sessions on the sixth day of Chargers Training Camp:

Feiler praises Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer

Chargers Training Camp featured another action-packed day in pads Tuesday.

The session featured 1-on-1 drills between the offensive and defensive lineman for the second straight day, with veteran guard Matt Feiler proving why he's one of the Bolts top linemen. After practice, Feiler explained how competing against players like OLB's Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack forces the O-line to play with their 'best technique' each rep at practice.

With full pads on at practice for the past two days, Feiler also talked about why he's felt a noticeable increase in intensity out on the field.

"I think it's just getting the pads on for the first time in a while, just finally being able to hit and make contact with each other," Feiler said. "Plus, with the fans coming out yesterday you kind of have that excitement in the air. I think the intensity turned up a little yesterday, a little bit more today just knowing we're getting that much closer to games."

Two rookie guards have made an impact early in camp with Chargers' first-round draft pick Zion Johnson already getting high praise from fellow linemen in center Corey Linsley and left tackle Rashawn Slater. Feiler said on Tuesday he feels Johnson can be a 'lock-down guard' in the NFL and also took notice in the Chargers' sixth-round draft pick in Jamaree Slayer.

"Big, big guy," Feiler said of the rookie guard who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds. "He's strong. He uses his size well. He's another one of those guys that has a hard work ethic. He's going to be good, too."

During the 1-on-1 portion of practice, Feiler also went head-to-head with two of the Chargers new defensive linemen in Austin Johnson and Morgan Fox. With six practices in the books, Feiler detailed the skillset and strength Johnson brings to the Chargers D-line.

"He's going to be one of those power guys," Feiler said. "He also mixes in his hands well. He's definitely one of those guys that wants to keep you on your toes. He's going to use both of his abilities to keep doing that."

Troy Reeder: Bolts have makings of a championship-caliber team

Before the start of training camp, new Chargers linebacker Troy Reeder received the Super Bowl LVI ring he won with the Los Angeles Rams back in February. On Tuesday, Reeder talked about what he learned from winning the Super Bowl last year and why he feels the Bolts have 'what it takes' to go the distance in 2022.

"The habits that we're creating right now are stuff that is going to drive us all the way through September, October, November, and then hopefully into mid-February," Reeder said. "Just the little things about what it takes and how to stay healthy and do the right things every single day.

"I was blessed to be around a group that did do it the right way every day and coming out and competing. I see so many similarities in that here," Reeder added. "I think this team has what it takes. We just have to put it all together and keep competing in practice and making each other better."

Reeder talked about the importance of having leaders in all three phases of the game, and what makes a defense come together as the Chargers new additions get acclimated with one another.

"I think the best defenses are kind of a group of friends, guys that all know each other to some capacity outside of the game of football," Reeder said. "That's why I love camp. There are some of us that have — [Chargers Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley allows the vets to stay at their own places through camp — but there is a big group of us that have opted to stay at the hotel just to have that camp feel and to grind together. We're hitting snack late night together and doing all of that. I think those are little things."

Reeder already has a good friend on the Bolts defense as he reunites with Nasir Adderley, who played collegiately at Delaware with Reeder. He explained what it means to again team up with Adderley, who picked off quarterback Justin Herbert during an 11-on-11 period on Tuesday.

"We talk about it all the time," Reeder said. "It's cool because we started playing together when we were 19 years old. Being able to see how far we've come, it's not by accident.

"That's one of the hardest working dudes I've been around," Reeder added. "He and I were super competitive when we were in college. I think it brought the best out of each other and I know it's going to do the same here."

Ficken evaluates new special teams additions

New Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken joins the Bolts in 2022 after 15 seasons coaching for the Minnesota Vikings. As the special teams reps rev up at practice, Ficken spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time at camp.

Ficken explained the core players on special teams are "buying in," and highlighted some new additions, beginning starting with new punter JK Scott. Fickemn noted his ability to add some serious hangtime to his punts.

"He's been doing a great job with his operation in terms of getting that ball off quickly," Ficken said. "Great job with our directional punts whenever we're asking of him. That hang time, yesterday he had 11 punts where they were about a five-second hang time. That's what we need from him. But, again, we need to make sure that we continue to do that on a consistent basis and allow our team to flip the field and give our defense a long field so that we can go ahead and do what we do on defense, getting the ball back to our offense."

Wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter has made shown flashes of not only a dangerous return man, but also a weapon on the Bolts offense as a wideout. Ficken explained what he's seen from Carter over the past six practices.

"I've been very impressed with the way that he is, in terms of him being a professional and the way that he approaches the game," Ficken said. "The way that every time he steps on the field, he means business. His acceleration and his burst, I think, is better than what you see on tape. I'm really pleased with where he is at, pleased with all of the other returners. They're working hard out there to win those spots, too. We're not solidified, but we know who we have. We have to make sure that we continue to improve in those situations in that position."

Reeder who also has contributed as a special teams player throughout his career, lining up at punt guard during his time with the Rams, talked about his impressions of Ficken as the two join a new team together.

"You can tell it's a guy that people love to play for and have enjoyed it, and I certainly have so far," Reeder said. "I've played for a different special teams coach every year and I'm still learning a lot. He's been great for me — and Coach Beep [Assistant Special Teams Coach Chris Gould], as well."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Nasir Adderley Talks On-Field Growth in Year 2 of Defensive Scheme

"When you're not thinking about what you have to do, you're able to look at a lot more and play a lot faster. It's definitely been really beneficial."

news

Three Takeaways: Depth, Star Power Highlight Early Days of Chargers Camp

"When you have great players on both sides of the ball, somebody might have that day, somebody might have [the other]. But yeah, it's been a lot of going back and forth."

news

Three Takeaways: Austin Ekeler Says Chargers Are Getting Back Into Rhythm After Day 3

"The intensity today was the highest that it's been, so that's good. That means people are starting to understand, people are starting to feel like themselves again."

news

Three Takeaways: Bosa Outlines Bond With Mack, Allen Feels Fresh Entering Year 10

"Me and Khalil, I feel like we are going to have a great bond by the end of this year."

news

Three Takeaways: Bolts Excited After Opening Camp, Herbert Outlines Personal Goals in 2022

"My personal goal is just to be the best quarterback and teammate that I can be. I try not to look too much into statistics. I think that can kind of skew or throw you off from what you are trying to accomplish."

news

Three Takeaways From the Chargers' Two-Day Minicamp

From live 7-on-7 drills, to a closest-to-the-pin golfing competition, take a look at takeaways from the action at Chargers minicamp this week.

news

Three Takeaways: Donald Parham Jr.'s Return to the Field

"I really had to take my time & think about if this was something I wanted to do for the rest of my career."

news

Three Takeaways: 'Something Special Going On' as Bolts Continue Offseason Prep

"Every position has All-Pro, Super Bowl, superstar talent. You can see it when we practice. It's amazing."

news

Three Takeaways: Derwin James Talks Taking His Leadership to 'Another Level' in 2022

From his role as a leader to suiting up with his new teammates on defense, see what the Pro Bowl safety had to say after the first practice of OTAs.

news

Three Takeaways: Why Justin Herbert Feels The Chargers Are 'Miles Ahead' of Where They Were Last Season

From the new weapons on offense to heading into year three on the Bolts, see what Justin Herbert had to say during his press conference on Monday.

news

Takeaways From Day One of OTAs: Brandon Staley Details Offseason Goals, 'Confidence' Felt With Mack and Van Noy at Practice

"Communication is your number one role as a leader...just how we orchestrated practice today, it was so much smoother than it was a year ago. I think that that's a winning edge."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

Latest News
Advertising