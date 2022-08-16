Three Takeaways: Van Noy Motivated Entering 1st Season with Bolts

Below are three takeaways from podium sessions after the Chargers 14th training camp practice:
Van Noy playing with a 'big chip' on his shoulder in 2022
Chargers outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy gave an insightful press conference after Tuesday's practice, covering all things from transitioning to a different defensive scheme and his passion for winning to building chemistry with new coaches and players.
Despite playing in 111 career games over his eight-year NFL career and having two Super Bowl rings, Van Noy explained why he enters the 2022 season with a 'big chip' on his shoulder.
"I want to prove to people that I can play. Big chip on my shoulder because we're kind of tired of hearing the noise a little bit saying that I can't play in a different system and yada, yada, yada," Van Noy said. "So, I'm excited for that challenge.
"I'm excited to prove to my family, who cheers for me day in and day out, know the type of player I am, to perform and put my last name on the field and represent them in the best way possible," Van Noy added.
Van Noy's Super Bowl pedigree still flows through his competitive veins as he talked about what he wants to do the most as he prepares to go to battle with his new team.
"I want to win. Anybody that knows me, everybody says this, 'They hate losing.' I can't stand it," Van Noy said. "I just want to win, I really do.
"I hope you guys see that and everything I do, I hope that energy just flows off everybody, that everybody knows when I step on the field, I want to win," van Noy added.
His desire to win and excel in the Bolts defensive scheme drives his long days and nights at the team facility. Van Noy explained that most days he's in the facility from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., with some days extending until midnight. Van Noy also talked about building chemistry with his teammates and how Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley's drive inspires him to work that much harder.
"I still have a lot of juice left in the tank," Van Noy said. "I'm excited to play. I'm excited to play with the teammates that I have.
"We've gotten really close already," Van Noy continued. " It's fun to come to work and be around a group that is very hungry, willing to learn, willing to get better, by a coach who sets the bar high of being the most hungry out of all of us, I would say."
"We kind of feed off of that and we just want to prove him right, as well," Van Noy added. "I've gotten to know him pretty quickly. We've had a great relationship, a great working relationship, and I respect him a lot. I want to help him get to his dreams and goals, as well."
Lombardi details 'clean operation' from the offense in preseason opener
Following two days off from practice, the Chargers returned to Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Tuesday for the team's 14th practice of training camp. Tuesday's practice was a two-hour practice session that included four 11-on-11 periods that featured plenty of flashy plays on both sides of the ball.
After practice, Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi gave his assessment on how the Bolts offense performed in their preseason opener. The offense tallied up over 300 total net yards on Saturday night against the Rams, with four combined touchdowns from quarterbacks Chase Daniel and Easton Stick.
"I thought our operation was clean. I think we only had one penalty, and I think it really wasn't one. No fumbles [or bad] snaps, people were getting line up," Lombardi said. "So, clean from that perspective. I thought we got some good evaluation on some guys. Overall, positive. I wish we scored more points, but I like how we operated."
The Bolts offense saw four different running backs get carries on Saturday, with two of them being rookies. Rookie running back Isaiah Spiller led the way with 21 snaps on offense and led the team in rushing. Third-year running back Joshua Kelley looked impressive during the team's opening touchdown drive. Lombardi talked about what he saw from the young running backs on Saturday.
"I thought they were all efficient," Lombardi said. "I think we were getting four yards a pop, it seemed like, even on some dirty looks. I thought all of those guys did well.
"Obviously, [RB] Isaiah [Spiller] got more work, and we'll keep handing the ball off and keep getting that evaluation. I thought it was positive for everybody," Lombardi added. "Clean, no serious mental errors. I thought it was good."
Lombardi now prepares his offense to face the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday and Thursday as the team hosts two joint practices at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
Rookie guards looked 'stout' in debut, right tackle competition continues
The Bolts featured a variety of offensive line groups during Saturday's preseason opener, with rookie guards Jamaree Salyer and Zion Johnson getting the starts in their preseason debuts. Staring alongside right tackle Trey Pipkins III, center Will Clapp and left tackle Foster Sarell, the two rookies impressed the Bolts coaching staff.
Lombardi gave his assessment of Johnson's rookie preseason debut as he logged 16 snaps on offense against the Rams.
"Solid. He's strong," Lombardi said. "The 3-technique that he had to block was pretty heavy. I think, maybe that caught him by surprise, but the good thing about him is he hits and then he just keeps pushing, and eventually there is movement happening. He was really good in pass protection."
Salyer, who played 47 snaps on offense, also made a strong debut against the Rams. Lombardi explained what impressed him the most about the rookie guard's performance.
"He and Zion are both just so stout and strong, and they get movement in the run game," Lombardi said. "They hold the pocket up there in the pass game. He had one play where he got beat pretty fast, we got the ball out.
"The great thing to see from a rookie is that he came back and didn't let it snowball. He played really good after that. I thought he was really good," Lombardi added. "One bad play, and you're going to have that in this league, but the important thing is how well he responded to that. He played well the rest of the way out, so I'm really excited about him."
Lombardi and Staley also talked about the right tackles that played in Saturday's game in Pipkins and Storm Norton.
As the battle for the starting right tackle spot continues, Lombardi said the performances from Norton, who played 16 snaps, and Pipkins, who played 13 snaps are making it a 'hard decision' to name a starter.
Lombardi noted that 'it's a good problem' to have both tackles playing well. Staley talked about what he saw from the two tackles on Saturday night as the two get ready to face off against the Cowboys.
"They were solid all night," Staley said. "They did their job well, blocked their guy. I thought they provided a real lift to the younger guys that they were playing with.
"I thought both of them performed well. Our whole O-line, I really liked how our whole O-line played," Staley added.
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.