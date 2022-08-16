Three Takeaways: Van Noy Motivated Entering 1st Season with Bolts

Below are three takeaways from podium sessions after the Chargers 14th training camp practice:

Van Noy playing with a 'big chip' on his shoulder in 2022

Chargers outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy gave an insightful press conference after Tuesday's practice, covering all things from transitioning to a different defensive scheme and his passion for winning to building chemistry with new coaches and players.

Despite playing in 111 career games over his eight-year NFL career and having two Super Bowl rings, Van Noy explained why he enters the 2022 season with a 'big chip' on his shoulder.

"I want to prove to people that I can play. Big chip on my shoulder because we're kind of tired of hearing the noise a little bit saying that I can't play in a different system and yada, yada, yada," Van Noy said. "So, I'm excited for that challenge.

"I'm excited to prove to my family, who cheers for me day in and day out, know the type of player I am, to perform and put my last name on the field and represent them in the best way possible," Van Noy added.

Van Noy's Super Bowl pedigree still flows through his competitive veins as he talked about what he wants to do the most as he prepares to go to battle with his new team.

"I want to win. Anybody that knows me, everybody says this, 'They hate losing.' I can't stand it," Van Noy said. "I just want to win, I really do.

"I hope you guys see that and everything I do, I hope that energy just flows off everybody, that everybody knows when I step on the field, I want to win," van Noy added.

His desire to win and excel in the Bolts defensive scheme drives his long days and nights at the team facility. Van Noy explained that most days he's in the facility from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., with some days extending until midnight. Van Noy also talked about building chemistry with his teammates and how Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley's drive inspires him to work that much harder.

"I still have a lot of juice left in the tank," Van Noy said. "I'm excited to play. I'm excited to play with the teammates that I have.

"We've gotten really close already," Van Noy continued. " It's fun to come to work and be around a group that is very hungry, willing to learn, willing to get better, by a coach who sets the bar high of being the most hungry out of all of us, I would say."