Three Takeaways: Herbert Takes Full Advantage of Practice Reps vs. Cowboys

With the Bolts season opener a little over three weeks away, Herbert talked about his level of excitement about the team as they head into their final week of training camp.

"I'm really excited for this team. I think we are miles ahead of where we were at this point last year," Herbert said. "Having been in the same offense, same defense, we've added a couple of guys on defense that are going to make a huge impact. It's been really fun to go up against those guys because they made us a lot better.

"The whole thing that [Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley has been preaching is competition, and we've certainly had our fair share of competition," Herbert added. "[CB] J.C. Jackson, [OLB] Kyle Van Noy, [OLB] Khalil Mack, those guys stepped in and they have made a huge impact. It's been really fun to play against those guys."

As Staley and Herbert head into their second season working together, the Bolts head coach explained what areas of Herbert's game he's seen improve since they first teamed up last year at training camp.

"Just confidence in his fundamentals," Staley said. "I think when you see him, regardless of the situation, regardless of the play call, I think that he's really confident in his fundamentals, of his feet and his eyes working together. I think what you're seeing is just that pinpoint accuracy that he has.