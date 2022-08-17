Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: James Grateful to Ink New Contract with Bolts 

Aug 17, 2022 at 03:43 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Cory Kennedy

Seasonal Content Assistant

Derwin FTP

Below are three takeaways from podium sessions after the Chargers 15th training camp practice:

James expresses love for the game, Chargers organization

The energy was off the charts at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday as the Bolts hosted the Dallas Cowboys for the first of two joint practices. With increased media coverage and another team on in town, everything was cranked up in Costa Mesa.

That included Wednesday morning's news that Chargers safety Derwin James, Jr., signed a multi-year contract extension with the Bolts. Prior to the extension, James had only been on the field during team walk-throughs, with Wednesday being the first time at camp James put on the pads and helmet to suit up alongside his teammates.

After practice, James expressed his love for football and his desire to get back on the practice field. With the extension going official in time for Wednesday's practice, he spoke to members of the media about how it felt to get the deal done and what it felt like to suit up in the powder blues again.

"I'm feeling amazing," James said. "First off, I just want to say thank you to the Chargers for believing in me — from [Owner and Chairman of the Board] Dean [A. Spanos], [President of Business Operations], A.G. [Spanos], [President of Business Operations John Spanos], to [Salary Cap & Personnel Assistant] Mikey [Spanos], [General Manager] Tom Telesco.

"You all heard [Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley yesterday, thank you to him," James added. "Thank you to my agent [David Mulugheta], the best agent in the world. Thank you to my family and my loved ones that really helped me get to this day. I just wanted to say that."

Throughout camp, James has received high praise from his coaches and teammates as one of the team leaders and impact players on the roster. James talked about the 'love' he felt across the Bolts organization on Wednesday.

"Man, it was just so much love that I got," James said. "Not just my teammates, my coaches and from the cafeteria [workers] and everybody in the organization.

"It was just all love. As a player, that's all you can ask for. I'm humbled and I'm just thankful for it having that type of love around this organization that I have," James added.

The day before James' multi-year contract was signed, Staley called No. 3 the 'heartbeat of our defense' and said he looks at him as an 'impact player' rather than a safety. With the deal done, Staley expressed even more gratitude after Wednesday's practice for what James brings to the team.

"It's just really special," Staley said. "Any time you see a dream come true. That's what happened today, a dream came true for him. You know how hard that he had to work in order to make it happen.

"This wasn't like every other big contract that gets signed, because you know what he had to go through in order to make it to this point in his pro football career," Staley added. "He overcame a lot to earn this contract, and he earned every cent of it. We love him. It was great to see him out there in number three [jersey], in shoulder pads and in a helmet. He was a big, big leader for us today out there."

While you could see James' excitement to get on the field during the live 11-on-11 portions of practices, he was limited at practice in order to get his body acclimated. Staley said the team will 'ramp him up the right way' in the coming days.

Staley pleased with 'physicality' and 'toughness' on defense

As for Wednesday's joint practice with the Cowboys, the two-plus hour joint practice was action packed with 1-on-1s, 7-on-7's and live 11-on-11 drills.

After practice, Staley talked about the competition on both sides of the ball and the valuable work they were able to put in.

"No. 1, my hat goes off to the Cowboys, their organization, their players," Staley said. "I thought it was just a really good, competitive day. We got to get a lot of good work in. I thought that there was respect on both sides.

"A lot of good players on that football field, and two really good teams, I think. I thought the special teams periods were really good. 1-on-1s, and then during the team periods, we were able to get a lot of situations covered," Staley added. "There was a lot of good football on both sides, and that's the way it should be when you have two good teams playing against each other."

While the Chargers offense was facing the Cowboys defense on one field, Staley was over on the opposite field, calling the plays for the Chargers defense. The Chargers defense looked strong with cornerback Michael Davis and OLB Kyle Van Noy both intercepting Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Staley talked about what he saw from his defense on Day 1 of joint practices.

"I liked the competition," he said. "I felt like we were able to play a lot of guys. I thought that we were physical at the line of scrimmage.

"They have a good O-line. They have two of the best backs that you're going defend. They're bigger guys. Zeke [Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott] is as good of a contact back as there is. He has as good of vision and pace there is," Staley continued. "[Cowboys RB Tony] Pollard, he's dynamic. To be able to face two guys like that was great for us.

"[Plus] a quality tight end. A quarterback like Dak [Prescott], who is so experienced and has seen it all. There are a lot of good coaches over there," Staley added. "I thought it was really good competition, both sides. I liked the way we competed on defense today. I felt like we took the field the right way. I liked the physicality and the toughness, overall."

Ekeler details importance of joint practices

For starters like running back Austin Ekeler, the joint practices are a crucial part of ramping up to full game speed by Week 1 of the NFL season. With most starters in the NFL getting limited or zero reps during the preseason, joint practices are the best way to simulate game speed. Ekeler went into his approach of joint practices as he gears up for the season.

"It's all about being on my fundamentals, making sure that I'm efficient, making sure I'm in the right spot doing what I'm supposed to do," Ekeler said. "I think it's just a good mix up for us, definitely when we're able to see a different team because now we can adjust a little bit, play against someone else, we don't have to keep hitting ourselves. For me, I feel like every day is our preseason, until we actually get to Sundays."

During the 7-on-7 portion of practice, Ekeler caught a 50-plus yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Herbert and looked good as a pass catcher during the 1-on-1 matchups against Cowboys linebackers. Ekeler explained the importance of the joint practices and how he can improve his game despite players not tackling to the ground during a practice.

"It's just another layer of how you approach practice." Ekeler said. "[Staley] said, 'Make sure you're treating these reps as your preseason reps.' Obviously, the main thing is not being able to simulate being tackled and making people miss like, 'Did that guy actually make that tackle on me or not?'

"But, definitely would be an on-the-fly adjustment in the games. That's the point. The point is to get you to the regular season," Ekeler added. "There definitely will be an adjustment going into the regular season, but right now, the other 98 percent of football, which is being in the right spot, your assignment, using fundamentals and technique. And then the last little bit is what you can do trying not to get tackled. You can still get out here and get the work in."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Van Noy Motivated Entering 1st Season with Bolts

"I want to prove to people that I can play. Big chip on my shoulder because we're kind of tired of hearing the noise a little bit."

news

Three Takeaways: Staley Pleased With Backup RBs Against Rams

"I thought that they all got some good work. I felt like they caught the ball well. I felt like they were a factor in the passing game."

news

Three Takeaways: Joshua Kelley & Larry Rountree III Provide Update on Backup Running Back Competition

"For me, as a competitor, I love it. I like to challenge myself. I like to try to prove myself … I'm just trying to embrace it. I'm not worried, necessarily, about the end right now. I'm just worrying about how I get better."

news

Three Takeaways: Davis, Samuel Evolving on Defense, Ficken Prepping Special Teams for Preseason Opener

"I think our offense is one of the better offenses in the league, so it's best-on-best. We have our days, they have their days. I think that's the point of competition, just to keep grinding, keep making each other better."

news

Three Takeaways: Chargers Focused on Being 'Complete Defense' as Camp Progresses

"We definitely want to be a team that stops the run. We want to be a team that, on the back end, takes the ball away."

news

Three Takeaways: Justin Herbert Leading 'Clean Operation' for Offense in Training Camp

"Your quarterback is going to define how you play in and out of the huddle, in and out of personnel groupings, the tempo that you play, the menu that you can activate. The more plays that you can activate, the better."

news

Three Takeaways: Chargers Rookies Appreciate Veteran Mentorship in 1st Training Camp

"He's talked to me a lot about game day, just the feelings, the emotions, the hype behind it. He's another person I talk to and helps me. He gives me little tips and things to stay calm, to really focus on my job. He's just a great resource for me."

news

Three Takeaways: Revamped Bolts Defense 'Coming Together' After 8 Camp Practices

"I'm still liking what I'm seeing. We had some padded practices, so we can see those guys, their physical abilities, and some toughness. That's on display."

news

Three Takeaways: Bolts Offense in A Good Spot, Joseph-Day Feeling Comfortable on Defense

"They're able to play even more confidently. Really excited about where they're at, and they have to continue to improve."

news

Three Takeaways: Matt Feiler Takes Notice of Zion Johnson's Progression

Veteran guard says rookie can be "lock-down" offensive linemen in the league

news

Three Takeaways: Nasir Adderley Talks On-Field Growth in Year 2 of Defensive Scheme

"When you're not thinking about what you have to do, you're able to look at a lot more and play a lot faster. It's definitely been really beneficial."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

Latest News
Advertising