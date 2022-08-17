Three Takeaways: James Grateful to Ink New Contract with Bolts 

Below are three takeaways from podium sessions after the Chargers 15th training camp practice:

James expresses love for the game, Chargers organization

The energy was off the charts at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday as the Bolts hosted the Dallas Cowboys for the first of two joint practices. With increased media coverage and another team on in town, everything was cranked up in Costa Mesa.

That included Wednesday morning's news that Chargers safety Derwin James, Jr., signed a multi-year contract extension with the Bolts. Prior to the extension, James had only been on the field during team walk-throughs, with Wednesday being the first time at camp James put on the pads and helmet to suit up alongside his teammates.

After practice, James expressed his love for football and his desire to get back on the practice field. With the extension going official in time for Wednesday's practice, he spoke to members of the media about how it felt to get the deal done and what it felt like to suit up in the powder blues again.

"I'm feeling amazing," James said. "First off, I just want to say thank you to the Chargers for believing in me — from [Owner and Chairman of the Board] Dean [A. Spanos], [President of Business Operations], A.G. [Spanos], [President of Business Operations John Spanos], to [Salary Cap & Personnel Assistant] Mikey [Spanos], [General Manager] Tom Telesco.

"You all heard [Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley yesterday, thank you to him," James added. "Thank you to my agent [David Mulugheta], the best agent in the world. Thank you to my family and my loved ones that really helped me get to this day. I just wanted to say that."

Throughout camp, James has received high praise from his coaches and teammates as one of the team leaders and impact players on the roster. James talked about the 'love' he felt across the Bolts organization on Wednesday.

"Man, it was just so much love that I got," James said. "Not just my teammates, my coaches and from the cafeteria [workers] and everybody in the organization.

"It was just all love. As a player, that's all you can ask for. I'm humbled and I'm just thankful for it having that type of love around this organization that I have," James added.

The day before James' multi-year contract was signed, Staley called No. 3 the 'heartbeat of our defense' and said he looks at him as an 'impact player' rather than a safety. With the deal done, Staley expressed even more gratitude after Wednesday's practice for what James brings to the team.

"It's just really special," Staley said. "Any time you see a dream come true. That's what happened today, a dream came true for him. You know how hard that he had to work in order to make it happen.

"This wasn't like every other big contract that gets signed, because you know what he had to go through in order to make it to this point in his pro football career," Staley added. "He overcame a lot to earn this contract, and he earned every cent of it. We love him. It was great to see him out there in number three [jersey], in shoulder pads and in a helmet. He was a big, big leader for us today out there."